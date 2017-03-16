Do you want to cut your household expenses? These days we waste countless dollars of our hard earned cash without even realising it – money that could be saved or spent on essential domestic necessities. If you have a family you’ll know that every penny counts, and little more disposable income each week can be put towards a range of uses. But how to stop the wastage and start saving?
Here at homify we’re going to take a look at 13 money-saving tricks for your Hong Kong home. No matter your budget we’re sure you’ll find some handy hints and tricks that will assist in providing those few extra dollars to make life a little easier.
Ready to stay saving? Read on below and grab a few top tips today!
Clutter not only ruins your interior aesthetic, it costs you money too! You’ll spend more time cleaning, dusting and sorting, which means less time working or hanging around with your friends. Clear out your clutter and donate/sell anything you don’t need.
Get rid of those energy wasters and opt for an ecological alternative like LEDs. If you need help with your interior design or lighting, chat to a professional here!
Instead of heading out and spending a huge amount of money on a meal, or meals for your family, why not host one at home? Invite everyone around and tell him or her to bring a plate. You’ll all enjoy tasting each other’s food, while saving oodles of cash.
A bad heating or cooling system can drain your electricity and drive up bills – not to mention being bad for the environment. Purchasing a new system or a thermometer might seem expensive, but it’ll save you plenty in the long run.
Pack up your lunch for work at least a few days a week. We tend to buy our lunch each day, but this is seriously expensive. Additionally it is also better for your health to take your food with you, and prepare a healthy meal in advance.
Fresh water is limited in Hong Kong, and currently 70-80% of our fresh water comes directly from Dongjiang (the East River) in neighbouring Guangdong province. If you want to cut your water bills, while also helping the environment, take shorter showers or install a low-flow system.
Sure your living room is inviting, but we all need to let loose once in a while. Instead of waiting for Saturday, find out where your local bars are hosting happy hour and save some serious cash on your round of cocktails.
Turn off all electrical devices at the wall to stop wasting energy and in turn reduce your bills.
Shopping in Hong Kong is expensive. Instead of buying your fruit and vegetables at ThreeSixty, head to a local market and save a tonne of money.
Turning off the television will save you on energy costs, while also boosting your health. Spend some time outdoors with your friends, or go for a walk to the local park.
Need a new piece of furniture buy don’t want to buy it? Try DIYing your next item! Find a step-by-step tutorial on the Internet and get crafty today!
If you find yourself collecting domestic items, clothing and other homewares, it’s time to stop! Sell your unneeded items at a local market or online to make a little extra cash.
Try your hand at some DIY art or get creative printing some of your family photographs. You’ll save money as opposed to buying expensive artworks, while creating something unique.
Want more domestic inspiration? Learn how to cut your energy costs here: 8 handy tricks to reduce your energy consumption!