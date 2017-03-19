9 simple steps to a happily Zen home

Is your home more Zen utopia or chaotic dystopia? Today on homify we’re going to look at 9 simple steps to a calm and happy home. But what exactly is a Zen home? We think your dwelling should be your place of solace, rest and relaxation – but also a space where you feel comfortable entertaining guests, hanging with friends and socialising alongside family. To do this you need to make sure some key ingredients aren’t left out of the decorating and design mix.
To give you a head start, we’ve gathered our top 9 tips. We think these factors are essential in building the perfect abode, and one that imparts safety, security, recreation and versatility. Have we piqued your interest? Read on below and learn more…
It’s important to boost your exposure to the great outdoors, and to do this an exterior terrace is the best option. If you have a balcony, deck or rooftop, consider renovating it to suit your calm, happy relaxation needs.
Your living spaces should reflect a calm and happy aesthetic. Take some cues from this designer bathroom that utilises dark hues to evoke a peaceful sense of relaxation.
Clutter is disastrous and sure to ruin your Zen aesthetic. Clear it out and clutter bust your interiors to create a fresh, enlightened and free space.
In addition to clearing clutter from your whole house, you should focus particular attention on your home office or workspace. Throw away any papers you might have accumulated, and put accessories back in the places they below.
Organise your entry to provide a welcoming and peaceful space that invites positive energy into your home when you enter, and stays when you leave.
Indoor and outdoor plants are perfect for bringing a Zen-like calm within your home. Add them in every room of your house or apartment to not only purify the air, but also boost your interior tranquillity.
As well as clearing out clutter, cleaning and adding plants you also have to feel comfortable within your home. You should ensure that everything is set up the way you like it, paying attention to the location and direction of your bed and living room furniture.
Earthy materials assist in creating a serene and helpful ambience. Consider timber cladding, furniture and accessories, along with other natural items such as stone, crystal and clay.
A house is mostly about the individuals who reside within it. Ensure you add social spaces where individuals can socialise, chat and connect.
