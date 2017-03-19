9 simple steps to a happily Zen home

Is your home more Zen utopia or chaotic dystopia? Today on homify we’re going to look at 9 simple steps to a calm and happy home. But what exactly is a Zen home? We think your dwelling should be your place of solace, rest and relaxation – but also a space where you feel comfortable entertaining guests, hanging with friends and socialising alongside family. To do this you need to make sure some key ingredients aren’t left out of the decorating and design mix.

To give you a head start, we’ve gathered our top 9 tips. We think these factors are essential in building the perfect abode, and one that imparts safety, security, recreation and versatility. Have we piqued your interest? Read on below and learn more…