A Secret Japanese Garden and Home

This award-winning Japanese home by TN Design is a quiet masterpiece full of secrets, surprises and unexpected portals. It's built in a brutalist and minimalist style complete with austere concrete cast walls and few if any adornments. There are no front windows and on approach, there is little indication of the surprisingly beautiful corridors and unusual configuration inside.

Much of the simplicity aligns itself to the Japanese aesthetic principals of wabi-sabi. This is a concept derived from Buddhist teachings about imperfection, the acceptance of transience and the part nature plays in our understanding of all this.

From the rough, concrete walls to glass corridors and the ever-present flow of light and sky, come explore this fascinating home through a series of beautiful photos.