A simple Thai home that's super easy to build

There are homes out there that make us want to applaud the architects that designed them—and this is absolutely one such property! Staggeringly simple yet so impactful, the use of wood and little else in this home has created such a warm and opulent space, regardless of the small proportions.

Comfortable, elegant and perfect for a family, you'll love seeing how this house was constructed. In fact, we think it might even convince you to think about commissioning something similar yourself! Let's take a look…