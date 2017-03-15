8 chic but practical homes perfect for retirement

Retirement is a wonderful thing! After years of working hard, you get to enjoy a slower pace of life and all the hobbies you've always wanted to commit to but never had the time for before. And an added bonus is that you can finally think about building your absolute dream house.
Ask any architect and they'll tell you that retirement homes need to be the perfect combination of long-wanted aesthetics, the right location, a decent garden and ultimate accessibility. But if you can't picture what we mean by that, don't worry! We've found some wonderful homes that we think would be perfect for anyone heading into retirement, and we are going to show you them right now.
So if you see something you like, make a note of it, as life really does begin after retirement and you'll want a project to get stuck into!
When you get older, you don't want to have to deal with stairs, so this one-storey home is retirement perfection and looks great too!
You've put the hours in at a job and now your time is your own, so what about a charming modern house, complete with a pool?
Simplicity is key to a happy retirement and this home would need nothing in the way of ongoing care and maintenance! Perfect!
If you've always dreamt of combining stunning materials and enjoying a more modern home, retirement is the time to do it! Just look at this gorgeous stone-clad house!
Can you think of anything nicer than a rustic home, up in the hills, away from all the noise of the city? Nether could the people that own this fabulous home!
Cabin houses give the feeling of being on holiday all the time and isn't that what retirement is, really? What a charming spot to enjoy!
This large low-level home looks wonderfully relaxing, but with the added draw of a garden to potter about in, it's ideal for older people!
When you want to hide from the world in your retirement cocoon, we think a home like this one is exactly what you need. The dose of colour is so uplifting as well!
