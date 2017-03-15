8 chic but practical homes perfect for retirement

Retirement is a wonderful thing! After years of working hard, you get to enjoy a slower pace of life and all the hobbies you've always wanted to commit to but never had the time for before. And an added bonus is that you can finally think about building your absolute dream house.

Ask any architect and they'll tell you that retirement homes need to be the perfect combination of long-wanted aesthetics, the right location, a decent garden and ultimate accessibility. But if you can't picture what we mean by that, don't worry! We've found some wonderful homes that we think would be perfect for anyone heading into retirement, and we are going to show you them right now.

So if you see something you like, make a note of it, as life really does begin after retirement and you'll want a project to get stuck into!