The modern timber chalet perfect for a family

What is it about chalet homes that makes them so appealing? We think it's the way that they offer those holiday home aesthetics all year round. And the architect in charge of creating this beautiful property certainly tapped into that vibe!

Offering the best of modern architecture and traditional good looks, this chalet is the ideal family home that must feel as good to live in as it looks! If a wooden home has been at the top of your wish list for a while, prepare to find yourself in natural home heaven as we take a look around!