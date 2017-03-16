Your browser is out-of-date.

6 house designs that are perfect for small budgets

press profile homify press profile homify
Angora Camping, Angora Camping Angora Camping Mediterranean style houses
If you have a modest house-building budget but you want to get the most for your money, we think we've discovered some wonderfully inspiring projects. What's more, they should give you the impetus to ask your architect to think a little outside the box in terms of finished aesthetics. 

Just because you don't have the capacity to build an 8-bedroom mansion, that doesn't have to mean that the home you do build needs to be plain or boring—quite the opposite in fact! But don't just take our word for it, cast your eyes over these terrific properties…

1. Wooden structure.

Şömineli Ahşap Ev, Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri Country style houses
With the vast majority of this house having been completed in wood, it offers amazing value for money! The materials will have been reasonable and the structure will have gone up far more quickly than a bricks and mortar version, which will have slashed the construction bill as well. Let's be honest, aesthetics haven't been compromised either!

2. Mediterranean style.

Angora Camping, Angora Camping Angora Camping Mediterranean style houses
A simple rectangular building, it's the finishing touches that have set this charming home apart. Curved windows and doors and rustic hand-built stone walls are the perfect way to inject some Mediterranean villa motifs into an otherwise pared back house.

3. Simple and boxy.

HOBİ BAHCESİ EVİ, BEKLİ MİMARLIK MÜLK OFİSİ BEKLİ MİMARLIK MÜLK OFİSİ Classic style garden Reinforced concrete Green
This home is GENIUS! Small, simple and very plain, it has been brought to life with a fabulous coloured external render. Talk about beautification within a budget! It looks great and has really transformed what would have otherwise been a little unremarkable.

4. Eclectic but still cost-effective.

Casa Didi , Patricio Galland Arquitectura Patricio Galland Arquitectura Eclectic style houses
This home might be small in size but the design has certainly pushed some boundaries! With exciting multi-level modules in place, you would struggle to believe that this was a budget-friendly build, wouldn't you? It just looks so fresh and contemporary!

5. Country-inspired.

Madera, agmaldo0x1y agmaldo0x1y Country style houses
If you've ever fancied getting away from it all and moving to the country, this delightful little self-contained wooden shack could be perfect for you! You'd need something slightly bigger than this, most likely, but the styling is definitely something to be inspired by! So simple!

6. Ultra modern.

Casa Butteri, Patricio Galland Arquitectura Patricio Galland Arquitectura Modern houses
The shape, the colour and the height of this building all come together to produce a magical contemporary home that looks as though it must have cost a pretty penny, but due to the small proportions, it was very affordable. Don't you love the bold yet simple windows and doors?

For more small home inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 10 sliding doors perfect for small homes.

13 money-saving tricks for your Hong Kong home
Which of these really captured your attention?

