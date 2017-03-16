6 house designs that are perfect for small budgets

If you have a modest house-building budget but you want to get the most for your money, we think we've discovered some wonderfully inspiring projects. What's more, they should give you the impetus to ask your architect to think a little outside the box in terms of finished aesthetics.

Just because you don't have the capacity to build an 8-bedroom mansion, that doesn't have to mean that the home you do build needs to be plain or boring—quite the opposite in fact! But don't just take our word for it, cast your eyes over these terrific properties…