An affordable detached home in Thailand

Designing and building a colourful, impactful home can be a project fraught with problems for any architect. How can you balance aesthetics and function so that neither overshadows the other? Well, we think we've found a house that manages just perfectly, with gorgeous good looks, striking colour and wonderfully luxurious finishes defining the building as a whole.
Come with us now as we take a look around and appreciate the craftsmanship that went into this luxury family home!
Laid out over one floor, this delightful home is as pretty as you'd expect any modern building to be, with a peach-coloured exterior and colour-matching red tiles! Boasting three bedrooms, two bathrooms and all other amenities that we so often take for granted, such as a perfectly designed kitchen, this home really does have it all!
It's always fun to see the in-progress shots of amazing house builds and this one shows that a logical approach was taken to everything. You certainly wouldn't have to tell this team to measure twice and cut once! Just look at the precision of those pillars and how the roof has been finished, to offer all weather protection while the work is completed. genius!
Walk inside this project and you'll see what a mammoth task presented itself to the plasterers! With smooth finishes and sharp edges clearly being the directive, there was no room for error, or half-hearted craftsmanship. Fortunately, neither were a problem!
This floor is incredible! Complementing the exterior timber features perfectly, there is a real sense of the internal and external spaces coming together as one in this project! Everywhere you look, you'll find high-end finishes and neat touches which demonstrate the simple yet impactful design of the house itself. This floor has to be a favourite nuance though!
Here are some more of those wonderful touches! A lesser team would have simply painted the concrete pillars, but these ones have been clad to look like natural stone bricks. The mosaic finish is reminiscent of the interior wooden floor and next to the house cladding, there is a real theme of striated materials going on! Everything is just so neat and polished!
We couldn't leave this project without first showing you a completed room that really amplifies just how much high standards were a driving force throughout the process. Glossy granite floor tiles, warm walls, luxe textiles and quality ventilation are just some of the key inspiration points to take away from this home, which will certainly up the finish of your own project!
