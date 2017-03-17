An affordable detached home in Thailand

Designing and building a colourful, impactful home can be a project fraught with problems for any architect. How can you balance aesthetics and function so that neither overshadows the other? Well, we think we've found a house that manages just perfectly, with gorgeous good looks, striking colour and wonderfully luxurious finishes defining the building as a whole.

Come with us now as we take a look around and appreciate the craftsmanship that went into this luxury family home!