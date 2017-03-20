The Asian family home where everything has its place

What a beautiful example of how to fashion a creative living space with the use of simple designs in natural wood! The wooden ceiling beams are a great idea that match the rustic design of the house. Teamed with the slatted railings, wooden floor and furniture, all crafted from natural wood, the wooden elements come together harmoniously for a simple, stylish effect. The glass doors leading to the balcony provide the area with ample natural light while integrating the indoors and outdoors.

This lovely wooden house, constructed by Yashina Architects’ Design Office, is a pleasure to behold and gives us much inspiration for building a simple yet stylish, private yet cosy wooden residence.

