The Asian family home where everything has its place

Architectural styles vary the world over, and, while contemporary elements of construction and design are included in most modern buildings, the charm of the traditional holds sway for many. Today we head to Japan to see a project that has been beautifully executed by the architects at Yashima Architectural Design Studio. The project showcases traditional Japanese architecture in a stylish modern context, focussing on the use of natural wood and projecting a calm and welcoming ambience. Let’s begin!
The house looks instantly chic, with a two-tone colour palette bringing out the beauty of natural wood. The stylish design of the roof and pattern of the wooden panels enhances the trendy appearance of the residence, while the soil that has been prepared for a garden holds promise of beautiful green surroundings that will further enhance the natural beauty of the façade.
The dark walls, subtly relieved by natural wooden panels, heighten the private and cosy look of the residence. Glass doors and large windows ensure that the house will receive lots of natural light during the day. This comfortable home projects an aura of quiet tranquility.
Wood has been used in many different ways to creative a decorative finish in the house. Whether we look at the floor, the furniture or the slatted railing on the first storey, this stylish residence is a fine example of teaming simple but beautiful designs in wood.
The gorgeous, innovatively designed rustic bench in the living area is an ingenious way of adding a dash of fun to this family space. With its strategic location next to the glass doors, the robust bench causes the living area to be an extension of the outdoors! The use of a slatted wooden ramp outside, instead of stairs, is a lovely idea for making this beautiful house a wheelchair-friendly home.
The kitchen is open, neat and functional, with simple wooden storage and modern appliances. The elegant simplicity and neutral colour palette of the décor is a soothing treat for the eyes.
What a beautiful example of how to fashion a creative living space with the use of simple designs in natural wood! The wooden ceiling beams are a great idea that match the rustic design of the house. Teamed with the slatted railings, wooden floor and furniture, all crafted from natural wood, the wooden elements come together harmoniously for a simple, stylish effect. The glass doors leading to the balcony provide the area with ample natural light while integrating the indoors and outdoors.
This lovely wooden house, constructed by Yashina Architects’ Design Office, is a pleasure to behold and gives us much inspiration for building a simple yet stylish, private yet cosy wooden residence.
For more design ideas, take a look at: A low-cost prefab home (with plans included)