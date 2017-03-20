Your browser is out-of-date.

The Asian family home where everything has its place

Justwords Justwords
黒の家, 八島建築設計室 八島建築設計室
Architectural styles vary the world over, and, while contemporary elements of construction and design are included in most modern buildings, the charm of the traditional holds sway for many. Today we head to Japan to see a project that has been beautifully executed by the architects at Yashima Architectural Design Studio. The project showcases traditional Japanese architecture in a stylish modern context, focussing on the use of natural wood and projecting a calm and welcoming ambience. Let’s begin!

​Spacious and sleek exterior

黒の家, 八島建築設計室 八島建築設計室 Eclectic style houses
八島建築設計室

八島建築設計室
八島建築設計室
八島建築設計室

The house looks instantly chic, with a two-tone colour palette bringing out the beauty of natural wood. The stylish design of the roof and pattern of the wooden panels enhances the trendy appearance of the residence, while the soil that has been prepared for a garden holds promise of beautiful green surroundings that will further enhance the natural beauty of the façade.

​Embracing serenity

黒の家, 八島建築設計室 八島建築設計室 Eclectic style houses
八島建築設計室

八島建築設計室
八島建築設計室
八島建築設計室

The dark walls, subtly relieved by natural wooden panels, heighten the private and cosy look of the residence. Glass doors and large windows ensure that the house will receive lots of natural light during the day. This comfortable home projects an aura of quiet tranquility.

​Creativity with wood

黒の家, 八島建築設計室 八島建築設計室 Eclectic style living room
八島建築設計室

八島建築設計室
八島建築設計室
八島建築設計室

Wood has been used in many different ways to creative a decorative finish in the house. Whether we look at the floor, the furniture or the slatted railing on the first storey, this stylish residence is a fine example of teaming simple but beautiful designs in wood.

​The charming living area

黒の家, 八島建築設計室 八島建築設計室 Eclectic style living room
八島建築設計室

八島建築設計室
八島建築設計室
八島建築設計室

The gorgeous, innovatively designed rustic bench in the living area is an ingenious way of adding a dash of fun to this family space. With its strategic location next to the glass doors, the robust bench causes the living area to be an extension of the outdoors! The use of a slatted wooden ramp outside, instead of stairs, is a lovely idea for making this beautiful house a wheelchair-friendly home.

​A functional kitchen

黒の家, 八島建築設計室 八島建築設計室 Eclectic style kitchen
八島建築設計室

八島建築設計室
八島建築設計室
八島建築設計室

The kitchen is open, neat and functional, with simple wooden storage and modern appliances. The elegant simplicity and neutral colour palette of the décor is a soothing treat for the eyes.

​Rustic simplicity at its best

黒の家, 八島建築設計室 八島建築設計室 Eclectic style media room
八島建築設計室

八島建築設計室
八島建築設計室
八島建築設計室

What a beautiful example of how to fashion a creative living space with the use of simple designs in natural wood! The wooden ceiling beams are a great idea that match the rustic design of the house. Teamed with the slatted railings, wooden floor and furniture, all crafted from natural wood, the wooden elements come together harmoniously for a simple, stylish effect. The glass doors leading to the balcony provide the area with ample natural light while integrating the indoors and outdoors.

This lovely wooden house, constructed by Yashina Architects’ Design Office, is a pleasure to behold and gives us much inspiration for building a simple yet stylish, private yet cosy wooden residence.

Does this home have everything you'd need?

No, Thanks