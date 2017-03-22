7 amazing ideas for bedrooms with built-in bathrooms

The bedroom and bathroom are both very special spaces in the home. Not only do they constitute your own personal retreat where you can relax in privacy, unwind and release the stresses of the day, they're also the areas where you can let your personality take over and choose a décor that truly reflects your style.

Many houses have separate bathrooms, but an en suite gives your bedroom a decided advantage! So today we’re taking a look at 7 gorgeous bedrooms with built-in bathrooms that will take your breath away! Let’s explore…