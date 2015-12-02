A Modern British Mansion

Get ready to witness some serious luxury, because the home we're about to tour is brimming with contemporary style and sophistication. The brainchild of London's Gregory Phillips Architects, this stunning abode impresses in modern majesty, with understated design features and opulent finishes and furnishings combining to create an expansive, inviting modern palace!

The exterior has been crafted of steel, concrete and large stretches of glass panelling, revealing a home that is beautifully open and filled with light and air. The interior certainly doesn't disappoint, with its spacious living plan evoking a sophisticated yet casual atmosphere, and housing a range of furnishings of the utmost style and quality.

The master bedroom showcases a stunning design, with its gorgeous view complemented by the palatial glamour of a marble-trimmed bathroom. An expansive courtyard streams out over the side of the home's upper level, providing another vantage from which to admire its rolling, green surrounds. On the lower floors, adjacent to the living quarters, a state-of-the-art gym area has been included for added luxury, while the ground floor in its entirety has been designed to seamlessly combine with the home's back garden, making the most of the countryside beyond the abode's glass borders.

This modern day mansion is stunning in is opulent sophistication, presenting the ideal abode for a budding family to enjoy the simple charm of country living. Take a tour below and tell us what you think!