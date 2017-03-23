9 small but beautiful gardens for your front entrance

The entrance to your home sends a subtle yet powerful message about who you are and what your lifestyle is like. And a lush garden can lend a refreshing and pretty touch to it, making your guests feel instantly at home. But remember—you have to pick a style which fits into the available space and is easy for you to maintain.

Take a look at these 9 wonderful gardens to make your entrance stunning and unique – whether big or small, a garden will bring you tons of compliments from friends and relatives!