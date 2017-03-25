This makeover tale is a rather unusual one. We usually cover stories that have to do with a home, a structure, the design, the facade and other such aspects. But for this transformation story, we're looking at an oft-neglected part of a home, namely, the fence and the gate. The boundary wall is one of the defining elements that can add much sheen to the façade, as well as security, if done right.
In this project, the home builders at Arquitectura E Ingenieria Puntal Limitada have managed to do a complete overhaul of the same to help the home rise and shine in its own design light. Read on to see how they did it!
To begin with, the old fence did nothing much when it came to giving the homeowners some privacy. The slim railings just about separated the street from the home. In addition to this, the expansive grounds were not really complemented in the sense that the frail looking fence with its unsightly hue made for quite an eyesore, which did not match the robust elements of the grounds. Let us see what the architects managed to pull out from their hat though!
The professionals started by completely removing the old fence. In order to install the new wall, they began by pitching the skeleton of the structure, with its frames and foundation. This picture shows the work in progress.
Next, the home builders set about the task of filling those frames with concrete so that the structure could be reinforced, and the fence would be solid in terms of strength and stability.
Once the concrete was set, the builders were ready for the next step. This included setting the iron frames between the pillars. These frames were fixed with symmetrical notches, which were fashioned by a blacksmith. Further, the professionals then went ahead and added the wooden planks which were fastened to the iron bars. The chic look comes from the fact that the designers left gaps between the planks and also created a margin within the iron frames.
After the main installation process was done, the builders rendered a polish and protective all-weather coating to the iron and wooden elements. The rest of the concrete fixtures were also given a chic coat of beige paint for a look that matched the wooden planks.
The gate was then installed with a sliding mechanism that would help in securing it well at the touch of a remote, thanks to an automated process.
The pedestrian gate on the side also has an electric opening mechanism for better safety.
A video system is integrated with the gate for improved security.
The final look combines well-polished elements like wood with textured walls, and textured pillars for an elegant appearance.
