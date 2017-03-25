This makeover tale is a rather unusual one. We usually cover stories that have to do with a home, a structure, the design, the facade and other such aspects. But for this transformation story, we're looking at an oft-neglected part of a home, namely, the fence and the gate. The boundary wall is one of the defining elements that can add much sheen to the façade, as well as security, if done right.

In this project, the home builders at Arquitectura E Ingenieria Puntal Limitada have managed to do a complete overhaul of the same to help the home rise and shine in its own design light. Read on to see how they did it!