10 happy families and their beautiful Asian homes

When it comes to designing a family home, you want to strike the right balance between practical, beautiful and fun. And with that in mind, we've found 10 amazing homes to show you today!
Each of these buildings has been designed by a master architect, with easy usability, enjoyment and family closeness in mind—but the question is, which one will you like the most? Take a look at how each property has interpreted the brief for a family home and think about which one seems to embody your design ethos the most!
What you can see here is a home that very much wanted to embrace an intrinsic connection to the garden and it has really succeeded! With plenty of glazing in place, for parents to keep an eye on children playing outside, and a pretty terrace, this home has a welcoming and safe feeling to it. Perfect!
Wow! What a gorgeous interior! The simple decorating here, with white walls, natural wood and unfussy finishes, really means that imagination can come into play, which is perfect for any home with a family living inside of it. By keeping the interior walls to a minimum, everyone can be close to each other, but still enjoy their own space and we love all the large pieces of furniture that encourage family interaction.
This kitchen is everything we would have loved when we were children! Open and mismatched, it doesn't feel too serious and with all the utensils hung up and out of harm's way, kids must love roaming around in here while their parents cook! Including a swing was nothing short of genius too!
This beautiful and very traditional Japanese house is ideal for families of any size, as every room is open, unfussy and ready to be enjoyed. With a large sliding door offering easy access to the garden, parents can enjoy some downtime, while little ones play outside, but always under a watchful eye.
Family homes can have a tendency to get a little cluttered and messy, but this home has accounted for that by including lots of built-in storage and keeping the décor bright and fresh. We really like how the kitchen and dining room have been kept as one space, as that naturally leads to more family cohesion and interaction.
Speaking of built-in storage, just look at this incredible interior! Turning an interior wall into a double-sided storage unit allows for easy toy storage, meaning that adults can enjoy a clean and tidy aesthetic when the little ones have gone to bed, but during the day, it's a no-holds-barred fun zone! Smooth wooden floors will make cleaning a piece of cake too!
Family homes are as varied as you can imagine and while an open-plan layout might seem to make a lot of sense, we don't think you should close your mind to the possibility of a multi-tiered home! With a sunken living room, wooden walkways and exciting corners to explore, this home would be a constant marvel for children to grow up in and a stylish space for adults, when they leave the nest!
Isn't this the very picture of family closeness? With a long bench dining table placed close to the kitchen, everyone can sit and enjoy some time together, regardless of who is doing homework and who is cooking. Just wait until you see how well this space communicates with the rest of the house too!
Located above this dining area is a gorgeous walkways that connects to all of the private bedrooms and by leaving the ceiling open, it must be so easy to call everybody down for dinner! The most successful family homes do always seem to maintain a great balance between open space and private spheres!
This amazing family home goes to show that you don't need a huge space in order to raise a family, as this open plan ground floor looks beautiful and allows everyone to be together all of the time! Narrow but long, this design offers relaxation, interaction and stunning aesthetics, all at once and it just looks so fun!
Even the kitchen here looks to have been designed with a family unit in mind! Easy to reach cabinets, gargantuan amounts of natural light and simple storage all come together to create an unfussy but very pretty space!
How charming is this home? Open, natural and with a beautiful terrace to play on, this must be a haven for kids! We really like that secure fencing has been included on the balcony, to prevent accidents, and that the sliding doors open up fully to create an ever-changing landscape both inside and outside. What lucky children!
