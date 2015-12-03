Fresh ideas for a teenager's bedroom

A great teenager's bedroom should have their personality front and centre, while offering smart solutions for keeping all that teenage chaos under control. It should be a place they can have their privacy, chill out with friends, hit the books, and get the copious amounts of sleep they'll be so very cranky without.

When designing a room for someone whose tastes are rapidly changing it's always a good idea to keep expensive items such as beds and desks neutral, rather than overly trendy. Keep the trends for accents, so they are easy to switch out as their taste and style grow and change.

If you've got a teen who's outgrowing their childhood bedroom decor, read on for some tips and tricks to give them the room they need to take them through high school.