A Brazilian Abode with Brilliant Style

Welcome to Residência Juvevê, a Brazilian home with flair! With super high-gloss red accents and mirrored walls, not to mention a panther and chandelier, this is an apartment brimming with life!

The designer Vivian Lazzarotto has managed to create a home with a luxuriously spacious open plan, while also instilling the property with an undoubtedly hot-blooded sense of cosy warmth and vibrancy. Pale wooden finishes, sheer white window dressings and white walls offer a subdued backdrop for bright splashes of colour and unique ornaments. The result is a home full of personality, luxury and unabashed kitch.

Come and explore this fabulous Brazilian home with us.