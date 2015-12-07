The Stylish Cosy and Contemporary Home

This beautiful dwelling showcases a commission of London's The Manser Practice, and presents a fully furnished duplex apartment in an Edwardian building designed to appeal to City of London employees. The brief was to create a classic and timeless dwelling, with its striking decoration blending tones, textures and styles, conjuring a unique and dramatic effect. The brief has been achieved with aplomb, with a luxurious palette of antique mirror, crystal, natural stone and timber combined throughout a range of contrasting finishings and furnishing to infuse the home with its own, distinct personality.

The living quarters engage with a beautiful blend of light and shade, as the living space rests resplendent in black and grey, while the dining setting stuns with the use of delicate glass and mirror. The bedrooms are light and luxurious, with comfortable, stylish furnishings characterising each space, and even the transitive area has been endowed with functionality, doubling as a small, chic office.

The entire effect is sophisticated and luxurious, presenting a fantastic dwelling in which to enjoy the sights and sounds of city living. Take a tour below and see what you think!