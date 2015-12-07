The Stylish Cosy and Contemporary Home

This beautiful dwelling showcases a commission of London's The Manser Practice, and presents a fully furnished duplex apartment in an Edwardian building designed to appeal to City of London employees. The brief was to create a classic and timeless dwelling, with its striking decoration blending tones, textures and styles, conjuring a unique and dramatic effect. The brief has been achieved with aplomb, with a luxurious palette of antique mirror, crystal, natural stone and timber combined throughout a range of contrasting finishings and furnishing to infuse the home with its own, distinct personality.
The living quarters engage with a beautiful blend of light and shade, as the living space rests resplendent in black and grey, while the dining setting stuns with the use of delicate glass and mirror. The bedrooms are light and luxurious, with comfortable, stylish furnishings characterising each space, and even the transitive area has been endowed with functionality, doubling as a small, chic office.
The entire effect is sophisticated and luxurious, presenting a fantastic dwelling in which to enjoy the sights and sounds of city living. Take a tour below and see what you think!
The living and dining rooms in this lovely home are resplendent in classic sophistication. The living space houses dual sofas which appear comfortable and inviting in their cushioned grey. The sofas provide a striking contrast against the prevailing black within the living space, with the sheen of the black, panelled feature wall melting down into the softer texture of a thick rug.
Opposite this space sits a lively dining setting which presents an inventive blend of modern and classic design elements. A contemporary, oval table, also in black, is surrounded by simple, leather chairs, while a dazzling chandelier of crystal droplets illuminates the scene to delightful effect.
A close-up of the dining setting showcases the novel elements included within its decoration. A range of reflective surfaces have been used to create a sense of depth within the space, and also serve to augment the sparkle and shine of the chandelier and spherical light feature by the window.
The dark table is dressed in shimmering glass and silver, with an indulgent plate of meringue crowning the scene. The delicacy of the glass work, from the light features to the hand blown candlestick holders on the dining table, contrast beautifully with the table's strong finish, presenting an unexpected yet pleasing blend of colours and materials.
The master bedroom of the home rests in stylish luxury, with its large bed sporting added indulgence through an array of soft pillows and a quilted bed head. The walls of the room have been dressed in a textured brown finish, with its soft hue adding a sense of warmth within the space. The aesthetic of the dining setting has been partially replicated here through the inclusion of a sleek, black dressing table hosting an array of delicate, glass objects.
A wooden bedside table infuses the room with an element of classic design, as its vintage structure supports a sculptural, glass lamp, with each feature subtly adding to the unique personality of the room.
The home's second bedroom has been decorated in cool greys, with the tone of the walls and bed soothing the room's atmosphere and presenting a stylish backdrop to portray a vintage, black and white photograph. A yellow chaise at the foot of the bed provides a subtle colour contrast alongside cushions of a similar tone, while a dark, woodgrain finish invites entrance into the walk-in wardrobe.
The entire space appears chic and relaxed, with light bouncing about the walls to create an open and airy atmosphere.
The transitive area of the house is both stylish and functional, with a simple, wooden desk included here, creating a small office space to accommodate daily administration. Black and white photography adorns the walls, and a simple, wooden shelving unit sits humbly in the distance, with its caramel tone complementing that of the desk.
Through the doorframe we can see the beginnings of another bedroom, this one combining white decor with dark grey bed linen, while a sleek, simple stairwell invites ascension to the upper level of the home.
