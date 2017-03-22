The quiet country villa you'll wish was yours

Is there a better, more timeless combination than bricks and timber? This age old duo work wonders in many domestic spaces, but tend to look particularly fabulous on the exterior of one's house. A relatively luxurious pairing, bricks have been used for generations to build stylish and sophisticated abodes, but are heightened by the presence of a more earthy material such as wood.
Today's feature dwelling boasts an impressive combination of both of these materials, while also joining together two different styles: modern and rustic. Simple yet impressive, elegant yet raw, this alluring home is perfect for a family and shows us what can be achieved with basic materials and a little imagination. If you'd like to see the rest of the abode, read on below…
Characterful, charming and quaint are three words that just roll off the tongue when we see this home. Inviting and alluring, the combination of textures provides us with plenty to look at, while the structure of the house is rather traditional.
Boasting a well-landscaped front garden, the residence offers its occupants a stylish and intriguing aesthetic, and one we can't wait to explore further. What do you think of the combination of timber, stucco and brick? Each of these materials works in conjunction with one another, contributing to a sense of unity and balance.
Here we see each shots of the house from each of the side elevations as well as the front exterior. Picture perfect and sure to impress, this typically traditional abode proves that simple styling can result in a unique and highly personable house.
The main area of landscaping is contained at the front of the dwelling, while the rear of the property is a simple back door, leading to the inside of the home. The architects have positioned the structure at this angle to make the most of the sunlight, and ensure an enjoyable time for everyone who visits.
Inside the home is where we first get a taste of the different rustic features that have been paired with more modern elements. Exposed beams are whitewashed and given a touch of contemporary charm, while the walls are crisp and perfectly white.
Brown elements add contrast, and this is seen in the window shades that offer natural light, in addition to privacy. A friendly and convivial palette of hues, the flooring is also a light earthy timber tone, contributing warmth against the titanium walls.
Another eye-catching feature is the collection of hanging light fittings. These are suspended from the vaulted ceiling space and offer spherical illumination to the open plan living quarters.
Next up, we wander through the house to enter the kitchen. Once again we see that the designers have included a contemporary cooking space, which is then paired with characterful tiles and rustic elements. Attention-grabbing and highly liveable, this practically efficient area offers a U-shaped design that integrates a social breakfast bar for gathering, hanging out and of course, eating.
Upstairs we get a better idea of the different eras and rustic touches that have been included in this design. The doors within the dwelling are a matching light timber hue that reflects the heritage timber beams, while the light flooring is also continued.
This dwelling gets top marks for convenience! Peeking through the hallway, we're also interested to notice a kitchenette. This space services the outdoor terrace, and provides an ideal space to make a simple array of snacks or drinks before enjoying them on the balcony.
The terrace is simple and rather compact, yet still offers occupants a gorgeous view of the stunning scenery beyond. If you like escaping the city to a quiet and peaceful location, you'll adore this home's isolation. Almost Mediterranean in style, the balcony is adorned with black wrought iron balustrades and large overhanging eaves that protect individuals from the sun.
Back inside the home, we check out one of the bedrooms. Painted in a dusty blue hue, this room is tranquil and serene, with the added convenience of reverse-cycle air-conditioning. Moreover, sliding doors let in a huge amount of natural light, contributing to a warm and fresh ambience.
Lastly, we peek inside the bathroom. Timeless fittings and fixtures keep this space age-defiant, while the grey hue once again imparts a fresh and calming aesthetic. Do you like the simple yet functional atmosphere and style? All in all, this is definitely a property that will stand the test of time, offering its owners a stylish, characterful and charismatic residence for years to come.
Want more? Check out: Peaceful living: a one-storey home in the country