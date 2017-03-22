The quiet country villa you'll wish was yours

Is there a better, more timeless combination than bricks and timber? This age old duo work wonders in many domestic spaces, but tend to look particularly fabulous on the exterior of one's house. A relatively luxurious pairing, bricks have been used for generations to build stylish and sophisticated abodes, but are heightened by the presence of a more earthy material such as wood.

Today's feature dwelling boasts an impressive combination of both of these materials, while also joining together two different styles: modern and rustic. Simple yet impressive, elegant yet raw, this alluring home is perfect for a family and shows us what can be achieved with basic materials and a little imagination. If you'd like to see the rest of the abode, read on below…