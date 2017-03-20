Your browser is out-of-date.

7 multifunctional counters perfect for every kitchen

Cocina y planchador actuales, DEULONDER arquitectura domestica DEULONDER arquitectura domestica Modern kitchen Wood Wood effect
If you thought that kitchen counters were only good for food preparation, prepare to have your eyes opened to a host of other wonderful functions that they can fulfil! 

Ask any kitchen planner and they'll tell you that your kitchen counters can be created to not only serve a preparation function, but can also be a striking style statement, handy breakfast bar or even storage feature. But don't just take their word for it! We've found a host of fabulous examples that will show just versatile the right counters can be and, we think, inspire you to give them a little more thought.

1. A double counter.

Mr & Mrs Du Plessis Project - The Hills Estate, Pretoria, Ergo Designer Kitchens & Cabinetry Ergo Designer Kitchens & Cabinetry Modern wine cellar Wood Multicolored
Ergo Designer Kitchens &amp; Cabinetry

This double layer counter not only looks great, it offer extra display potential and can act as a lovely casual dining spot too. By contrasting the colour with the main kitchen, the dark base here really stands out and adds some interesting definition to the whole area too.

2. Extra storage.

Cocina y planchador actuales, DEULONDER arquitectura domestica DEULONDER arquitectura domestica Modern kitchen Wood Wood effect
DEULONDER arquitectura domestica

What a great idea this is! By installing a long counter, there is more than enough room for a beautiful breakfast bar, as well as an extra cabinet. That would be so handy for storing table settings and frequently-used crockery, while freeing up valuable kitchen storage as well.

3. Extra style accents.

Residencia no Alphaville Fortaleza, Eveline Sampaio Arquiteta e Designer de Interiores Eveline Sampaio Arquiteta e Designer de Interiores Modern balcony, veranda & terrace Marble Blue
Eveline Sampaio Arquiteta e Designer de Interiores

This breakfast bar/kitchen counter is more than just a useful addition, it also bolsters an existing style choice in the main kitchen. By matching the back of the bar to the kitchen splashback, the colour scheme and patterns are emphasised and really brought to the forefront.4.

4. Definitive materials.

Talentos Mexicanos, GALLO PROJECTS GALLO PROJECTS Dining roomTables
GALLO PROJECTS

The joy of this counter is that it isn't only a handy eating area, it is a great opportunity for injecting a new and key material into an otherwise very plain kitchen. The organic top here is so striking that we almost didn't notice the integrated wine rack, but what a wonderful and handy addition that is too.

5. Space-saving for small kitchens.

Small U Shaped Kitchen Elan Kitchens Modern kitchen White Modern kitchen,small kitchen,kitchen diner,white kitchen,u shape kitchens
Elan Kitchens

Small U Shaped Kitchen

Small homes need to garner extra space wherever they can and here, an L-shaped counter opens up a wealth of extra room. A valuable bonus preparation surface, it acts as a charming dining area for two people as well and really makes the most of a more open-plan design.

6. Adding balance.

Sube Susaeta Interiorismo y Sube Contract diseño interior de casa con terraza, Sube Interiorismo Sube Interiorismo Classic style kitchen
Sube Interiorismo

Without an island here, this kitchen could have looked a little bit too open and would have been severely lacking in counter space, but with it, there is such harmony. A small over hang makes for a wide and generous work surface, as well as a delightful little breakfast bat, under which some stylish stools can be housed.

7. Café style.

Vila Madalena | Decorados, SESSO & DALANEZI SESSO & DALANEZI Modern kitchen
SESSO &amp; DALANEZI

Kitchens are such sociable rooms that we love the connection between food prep and café culture here! Handy for when extra preparation space is needed and a dining area when it isn't, this extra slice of worktop makes great use of a small wall and that blackboard wall is exceptional!

For more kitchen inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 15 low-cost tricks for a designer-style kitchen.

Which of these counters would look great in your kitchen?

