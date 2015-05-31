Pampered pets: decorating your home with an animal

Once upon a time, pets were relegated to the confines of an outdoor kennel, an often sparse yet sufficient space for a dog, cat, or any other variety of domesticated beast. So unflatteringly designed and austere were these solitary spaces, that the term ‘in the dog house’ was coined for those in disapproval with a friend, colleague, or partner. These days, pet ownership is something of a phenomenon. No longer simply pets, ‘fur-babies’, as of 2008, represent a £2.4 billion a year industry. Our pampered pets have become people. From £12,000 Swarovski crystal-encrusted dog beds, to perfumes, and the latest designer outfits, these fluffy creatures are transitioning from simply the family pooch, to the most spoiled member within the house.

Today on homify we’re taking a look at some more simple and standard ways to incorporate your pet’s comfort into your home décor. From Chesterfield doggie beds, to safely storing pet food, check out the following examples and ensure your home is stylishly pet-ready.