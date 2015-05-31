Pampered pets: decorating your home with an animal

Once upon a time, pets were relegated to the confines of an outdoor kennel, an often sparse yet sufficient space for a dog, cat, or any other variety of domesticated beast. So unflatteringly designed and austere were these solitary spaces, that the term ‘in the dog house’ was coined for those in disapproval with a friend, colleague, or partner. These days, pet ownership is something of a phenomenon. No longer simply pets, ‘fur-babies’, as of 2008, represent a £2.4 billion a year industry. Our pampered pets have become people. From £12,000 Swarovski crystal-encrusted dog beds, to perfumes, and the latest designer outfits, these fluffy creatures are transitioning from simply the family pooch, to the most spoiled member within the house.
Today on homify we’re taking a look at some more simple and standard ways to incorporate your pet’s comfort into your home décor. From Chesterfield doggie beds, to safely storing pet food, check out the following examples and ensure your home is stylishly pet-ready.
For most individuals their pet is an important part of their family, so why not ensure they have a suitable space for rest and relaxation. Now, many animals live the high life in the comfort of their owners beds, but if you feel as though you need a little distance during the night, this could be the perfect solution. This Chesterfield style doggie bed from Scotts of London not only looks fabulously opulent, but creates a space that sections an area of domestic space for your pet. If you cannot stand the look of other more conventional beds, invest in this stylish alternative and create an organised and attractive home.
Perhaps you are reading this article and wishing you had space and time for your own fur-baby? Never fear, there are plenty of options for those individuals who are unfortunately sans pet. Get a little French bulldog love in your life, and take a peek at these cute statues that hold your electronics. Consider some animal accessories in your home to ensure your space feels full of life, and no less stylish.
If you simply love your dog, why not invest in some cushions that share his or her likeness. This gorgeously modern piece of domestic decoration is an excellent way to share your fondness of animals with guests and visitors. Cuddle up with your pooch on the sofa, and enjoy your shared contemporary cushion. Probably the biggest benefit of having a few designated doggie cushions is that they can be removed washed and replaced when clean. Animals tend to drop a fair amount of hair, and this can easily cause your other items to become quite dirty. Teach your pet to enjoy their own items, and when you have visitors you can replace the pet pillows with other hair-free pieces.
Nothing says ‘I love my cat or dog’ more than a personalised set of dinnerware. Replete with a few cute illustrations and their name, these ceramic bowls are the epitome of luxury pet accessories. Gone are the days of messy pet bowls getting confused with your regular crockery, these items are sure to keep your space stylish and organised.
If pet beds aren’t your thing, but you still want to designate a spot for your pooch or kitty, consider some stylishly neutral flow cushions. These wonderfully gorgeous examples from Loaf are manufactured with a hardwearing linen fabric that is perfect for a high volume of use. Place a few cushions in the corner of your living space and you will create an area that you pet will absolutely love as well as an easy clean and super stylish interior
One gripe that many people have is trying to efficiently store their pet treat, pet accessories, and pet related foodstuffs in their home, and away from their own food. Consider some purpose made tins that will effectively segregate those items away from your fare, and in an easy to access and well-labelled spot. Think personalised treat tins, dry food containers and even a space for litter or walking accessories.