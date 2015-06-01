Choosing a lampshade to suit your décor

You might not think it, but lampshades, believe it or not, can really make or break the aesthetics of a well-designed room. More often than not, countless time and effort is spent choosing lamp bases, with the shade unfortunately relegated to an afterthought. With the influence that a well-chosen lampshade can have on a room, it is important to consider the lampshade in equal measure to its base. Here at homify today, we are taking a look at how to pair a lampshade with the décor in your domestic space. As well as picking shades to suit bases, the complete light should complement your interior design.

As a general rule, when choosing a lampshade to match its base, you should follow the rule: shape, size and surface. The shape of the shade should match the shape of the base: for a spherical base, choose a round shade. Moreover, the height of the shade should be approximately two-thirds the height of the base, and the width should be at least a few centimetres wider than each side of the widest part of the base. The surface or texture of the lampshade should depend on the atmosphere you are trying to create—translucent lamps for brighter light, and a more opaque material for a darker ambience. Of course there are always exceptions to the rules, but the general rule will ensure you have a stylish and coordinated space.

For a little extra inspiration, check out the following examples below and choose your shade with confidence.