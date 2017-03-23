11 truly tiny homes that prove size doesn't matter

Want to live big in a tiny home? Today on homify we're going to show you that size really doesn't matter! Living in a compact abode is not only a money-saver, it's an efficient way to be more sustainable within your environment, reducing your carbon footprint and boosting your eco-friendliness. Moreover, a small home doesn't have to mean stylistic limitations. We've gathered 11 compact dwellings that we think you'll love.

From timber-clad country homes to lean and linear urban abodes, we're sure there's something to suit all tastes and preferences. Would you like to pick your favourite? Read on below and take a peek at our top 11 truly tiny homes.