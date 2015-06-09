How to decorate around a television

Often one of the most important accessories for our homes is also the most complicated and aesthetically unsightly: gargantuan black monoliths that can easily become a tasteless eyesore in the middle of a well-designed and thoughtful space. Televisions are not much to look at, but like it or not, they're often the central point of our domestic living spaces. We huddle around them, gather nearby to them, and generally require a TV somewhere in our home. So how can you ensure your home is stylishly decorated while still incorporating a television into the space?

For some handy tips, and helpful advice, take a look at the following examples below, and ensure you decorate your home around your television in a subtle and stylish way.