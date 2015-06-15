5 inspirational workspaces and home offices

Working from home, some love it, others loathe it. Whatever your position on the matter, it is generally important to ensure your space is efficient and enjoyable. Why slave away at a space which evokes feelings of unhappiness and unease, when you can refresh your space to ensure it is functional and stylish? But where to start when creating a workspace or home office that is inspirational as well as conducive to concentration and hard work? First things first, take a look at your current space and clear away the clutter, maximise the air space in a room to literally breathe new life into it. Moreover, ensure the area is well-lit. There is no point attempting work when the area is dark, dingy, and unaccommodating.
For a little encouragement, take a look at the following stylish and highly inspirational workspaces which are sure to evoke feelings of jealously, bitterness, and hopefully propel you to create a stylishly designed space for yourself.
To kick things off, firstly we are looking at a different type of workspace—a studio. When we think of home offices, workspaces and studies, we are often drawn to the obvious, a desk, a writing space, or a spot for a computer. But what about those individuals whose work takes them in a different and very creative direction? For the artists, musicians, and creatives out there, this is one for you. From Mungo & Betsy, we bring you a transformed railway style carriage-cum-workspace. Replete with large and small windows for all the necessary natural light, this space is sure to inspire and delight any who enter its character-filled interior.
This gorgeous interior is perfect for anyone who desires a stylishly imposing, yet no less eccentric workspace or home office. This workspace is a little Godfather-esque in its vista from the living space. But you needn’t be Michael Corleone to enjoy the deep and moody interior of this space, it is well-equipped with all the modern necessities, and unique accessories. From the outset this space is playful, the feathered lampshade and bird style lamp creates an eye-catching feature, as well as the simplicity of the surrounding décor. Think plush carpet, rich colour scheme, artistic fittings and fixtures, and modern furniture.
For that cosy and comfortable ambience, you simply cannot look past this brilliant workspace. Designed to inspire anyone who occupies its well-designed and stylish interior, this home office is replete with writers’ nook, floor to ceiling bookshelves, statement light fitting, matching contemporary wall art, and oversized reclining armchair. Let yourself be inspired, and create an interior that not only looks fabulous, but is comfortable, warm, and snug as well.
Do you desire an inspirational workspace that elicits feelings of stately refinement and sophisticated elegance? Take a look at this brilliant home office. Truly a space that would suit the most demanding and discriminating of individuals, there is nothing not to love about this room. Floor to ceiling bookshelves again adorn the walls, while the huge solid timber desk represents authority and discernment. Heritage furniture evokes a sense of history and timelessness, while the nice white colour scheme contrasts and coordinates perfectly against the darker timber seating and antique style rug.
To finish off this list of inspiring workspaces, we are transported to a home office that looks like something George Jetson may have inhabited. Futuristic in its design and style, this workspace is stylishly impressive. Curved walls of glass open up to sprawling hills of greenery, and make the most of a seriously inspiring landscape. Forget writers block, this is place to cure yourself of any city-induced angst. Moreover, if you are coming here to actually get work done, you may want to close the curtains, as the view is distractingly inspirational, yet beautifully enhanced by this stunning architecture.