5 inspirational workspaces and home offices

Working from home, some love it, others loathe it. Whatever your position on the matter, it is generally important to ensure your space is efficient and enjoyable. Why slave away at a space which evokes feelings of unhappiness and unease, when you can refresh your space to ensure it is functional and stylish? But where to start when creating a workspace or home office that is inspirational as well as conducive to concentration and hard work? First things first, take a look at your current space and clear away the clutter, maximise the air space in a room to literally breathe new life into it. Moreover, ensure the area is well-lit. There is no point attempting work when the area is dark, dingy, and unaccommodating.

For a little encouragement, take a look at the following stylish and highly inspirational workspaces which are sure to evoke feelings of jealously, bitterness, and hopefully propel you to create a stylishly designed space for yourself.