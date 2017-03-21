Your browser is out-of-date.

21 garden terrace ideas to save you lots of space

press profile homify press profile homify
C House, EXiT architetti associati EXiT architetti associati Minimalist balcony, veranda & terrace
If you have a garden, it's time to start thinking about how you can add some extra functionality to it ahead of summer. And here at homify, we think that the ultimate garden must-have is a striking terrace! 

Landscape architects are geniuses when it comes to making outdoor spaces look beautiful and function effectively, which is why we think you should take a look at our top suggestions for terrace styling and then give your design team a call! 

Whether you prefer a contemporary, classic or sociable aesthetic, we will have some great ideas for you here, so let's take a look and see which terrace could be perfect for you.

1. Keep it small and cosy, with retro furniture pieces and comfortable textiles.

Área Externa de Lazer, Expace - espaços e experiências Expace - espaços e experiências Rustic style balcony, veranda & terrace Wood
2. Turn it into a stylish outdoor eating area with a modern dining table and eye-catching chairs.

C House, EXiT architetti associati EXiT architetti associati Minimalist balcony, veranda & terrace
3. Ultimate simplicity can be all that you need, so a wooden plinth and some chairs will be cost-effective.

ห้องสวน, รับเขียนแบบบ้าน&ออกแบบบ้าน รับเขียนแบบบ้าน&ออกแบบบ้าน Classic style houses
4. Decorate it as lavishly as the inside of your home, to make it a really stand-out space.

Reforma Integral en la urbanización de la Moraleja, ÁBATON Arquitectura ÁBATON Arquitectura Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
5. Make it unequivocally relaxing and laid back, with low-level furniture and a plethora of cushions.

homify Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
6. Make sure your furniture colours work with the house exterior, or everything will look a little jarring.

house-05, dwarf dwarf Eclectic style balcony, veranda & terrace
7. Think about including a little weather protection in the form of an organic bamboo roof. So chic!

homify Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
8. How about turning it into an alfresco kitchen, complete with oven, grill and work station?

Elegante casa em condomínio, Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
9. You could even make it a self-contained socialising spot, with a kitchen, table and seating area!

Casa SVJ, Lozí - Projeto e Obra Lozí - Projeto e Obra Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
10. Mix styles that shouldn't go together, for a unique look! Modern and rustic look amazing here!

Patio, la encantada, Daniel Teyechea, Arquitectura & Construccion Daniel Teyechea, Arquitectura & Construccion Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
11. Make it all about the plants, with some potted varieties dotted around on the surface.

BUNGALOW IN FALKENSEE III, Müllers Büro Müllers Büro Country style balcony, veranda & terrace
12. Don't be afraid of bold colour, if that's what you love! Your walls are ripe for a little splash of vibrancy.

Proyecto “Quinta Hunucmá”, PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores Colonial style balcony, veranda & terrace
13. Have you always wanted a home bar? Now's your chance and it won't cost a huge amount if you keep things simple.

Casa Corrego grande, Roma Arquitetura Roma Arquitetura Classic style balcony, veranda & terrace
14. A water feature will be a surprising but stylish terrace focal point.

casa Jalapa, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
15. Make it all about you and enjoying some private time. A hammock and a drinks table is all you need!

Casa Hornacina, VMArquitectura VMArquitectura Modern balcony, veranda & terrace Concrete
16. Treat it like an extra living room and inject some stylish accessories, such as art, cushions and lighting!

Residência Paraíso do Mar, Pinheiro Martinez Arquitetura Pinheiro Martinez Arquitetura Modern balcony, veranda & terrace Natural Fibre White
17. Stick to natural materials, for an organic feel. Terracotta and wood are perfect for that rustic, warm ambience.

Quichos , OBRAA QUINCHOS Y TERRAZAS OBRAA QUINCHOS Y TERRAZAS Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Quichos

18. Consider erecting an actual garden room on it, which will protect you from the elements and give you access to extra seating!

Blokhutten, NuBuiten.nl NuBuiten.nl Scandinavian style balcony, veranda & terrace
19. Add a solid roof, for all year round enjoyment. A terrace heater would even give you some winter alfresco potential!

Villa in ‘t Gooi, Designa Interieur & Architectuur BNA Designa Interieur & Architectuur BNA Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
20. Give it some flair with tiles you love, maybe some funky cabinets or mismatched chairs! it needs to reflect your style!

Nova chance ao apê, Lore Arquitetura Lore Arquitetura Tropical style balcony, veranda & terrace
21. Turn it into something you can't fit in the house, such as a self-contained party area!

Quintal Vila Madalena, Empório Brasil Marcenaria Empório Brasil Marcenaria Rustic style balcony, veranda & terrace Solid Wood
For more garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 11 garden path ideas to make your home look beautiful.

Which of these styles really appealed to you?

