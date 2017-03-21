21 garden terrace ideas to save you lots of space

If you have a garden, it's time to start thinking about how you can add some extra functionality to it ahead of summer. And here at homify, we think that the ultimate garden must-have is a striking terrace!

Landscape architects are geniuses when it comes to making outdoor spaces look beautiful and function effectively, which is why we think you should take a look at our top suggestions for terrace styling and then give your design team a call!

Whether you prefer a contemporary, classic or sociable aesthetic, we will have some great ideas for you here, so let's take a look and see which terrace could be perfect for you.