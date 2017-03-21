Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

14 beautiful rendered homes you could build for yourself

press profile homify press profile homify
Визуализация дома из бруса, Андреев Александр Андреев Александр Classic style houses
Loading admin actions …

We love poring over architect renderings and trying to imagine how the finished homes actually looked. So today, we're going to show you a host of wonderful proposed buildings that, we think, would be so much fun to bring into being. 

We've found such a range of styles, from classic through to ultra contemporary and everything in between, so why not take a look and think about which of these you'd be most inspired to commission a construction team to create for you? Assuming that they all have a couple of bedrooms included, we think we'd have a very difficult time choosing!

1. Modern family home.

Steel Framed Home Edge Design Studio Architects Modern houses
Edge Design Studio Architects

Steel Framed Home

Edge Design Studio Architects
Edge Design Studio Architects
Edge Design Studio Architects

With an integrated terrace in place here, there is as much to enjoy outside the home as inside. We love the almost agricultural roof, mixed with white render and natural wood cladding.

2. Classic wood cabin.

Визуализация дома из бруса, Андреев Александр Андреев Александр Classic style houses
Андреев Александр

Андреев Александр
Андреев Александр
Андреев Александр

This might be a large cabin home, but it is also exceptionally traditional in terms of façade style. With a long first floor terrace, raised platform construction and natural integration with the surroundings, this would be a rustic dream home.

3. Contemporary box design.

Moderner Holzhaus Bausatz: "KUBU", THULE Blockhaus GmbH - Ihr Fertigbausatz für ein Holzhaus THULE Blockhaus GmbH - Ihr Fertigbausatz für ein Holzhaus Log cabin
THULE Blockhaus GmbH—Ihr Fertigbausatz für ein Holzhaus

THULE Blockhaus GmbH - Ihr Fertigbausatz für ein Holzhaus
THULE Blockhaus GmbH—Ihr Fertigbausatz für ein Holzhaus
THULE Blockhaus GmbH - Ihr Fertigbausatz für ein Holzhaus

How do you capture a modern home aesthetic? Create a boxy-shaped property and add in as much glass as possible! We love the simplicity of this building and can see a proposed totally open-plan scheme with master bedroom mezzanine! Divine!

4. Contemporary country villa.

уДАЧный уикэнд, Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются" Компания архитекторов Латышевых 'Мечты сбываются' Country style houses
Компания архитекторов Латышевых <q>Мечты сбываются</q>

Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются"
Компания архитекторов Латышевых <q>Мечты сбываются</q>
Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются"

The beautiful yellow accents here have created such a pretty and fresh take on a traditional country home. As an added bonus, the single-storey design means that construction would be simple and quick.

5. Multi-level modernity.

Front Elevation of Residential Project Moon Arc Modern houses Amber/Gold
Moon Arc

Front Elevation of Residential Project

Moon Arc
Moon Arc
Moon Arc

We don't even know what to say about this rendering, except that this would be one of the most fabulous, luxurious and unforgettable homes ever! An integrated carport is the perfect finishing touch.

6. Family home with an integrated garage floor.

RESIDÊNCIA JM, MADUEÑO ARQUITETURA & ENGENHARIA MADUEÑO ARQUITETURA & ENGENHARIA Rustic style houses
MADUEÑO ARQUITETURA &amp; ENGENHARIA

MADUEÑO ARQUITETURA & ENGENHARIA
MADUEÑO ARQUITETURA &amp; ENGENHARIA
MADUEÑO ARQUITETURA & ENGENHARIA

Speaking of car storage, just look at this incredible home, built on stilts to allow for a basement carport! The grand proportions of this rendering are phenomenal and the large outdoor terrace is such a statement.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Scandinavian-inspired.

Дом под Харьковом, ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT Scandinavian style houses
ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT

ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT
ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT
ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT

Simple, wooden and all on one level, this lovely Scandinavian-inspired rendering needs to be brought to life! The inset terrace looks so luxurious, with sunken spotlights in the cavity roof!

8. Simple, white and fresh.

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

With some chalet vibes and a modern colour scheme, this home is every inch the perfect modern family home for busy professionals that want to come home and relax! The built-in double garage is inspired and we could imagine a number of homes like this one looking wonderful together.

9. Perfect for growing families.

Projekt domu HomeKONCEPT 27, HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych
HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych

HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych
HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych
HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych

First things first, the terrace here is exceptional and offers such interesting shapes and lines, but secondly, the pitched roof design here promises development opportunities. Should a family grow, that roof space could be converted!

10. Kooky and unique.

Дом у ручья, Максим Любецкий Максим Любецкий Minimalist houses
Максим Любецкий

Максим Любецкий
Максим Любецкий
Максим Любецкий

Who wants to be just like everybody else? If you love the crazier side if architecture, please let us convince you to build this spectacular proposed home! Imagine the views out of the end!

11. Mediterranean vibes.

Casa de Campo, PRISMA ARQUITECTOS PRISMA ARQUITECTOS Rustic style houses Bricks White
PRISMA ARQUITECTOS

PRISMA ARQUITECTOS
PRISMA ARQUITECTOS
PRISMA ARQUITECTOS

With a cacophony of different shapes in play and a warm colour palette being used, this rendering has such a Mediterranean feel to it. Imagine adding a pool and maybe even a party terrace… now you really have something to build!

12. Agriculturally-inspired.

homify Minimalist houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

This rendering is incredible, as it looks like an agricultural barn! Finished in dark cladding and with a galvanised roof, we think this would look incredible as a bricks and mortar build, especially in the right rural setting.

13. Pretty and rustic.

VeMa_Weekend-House, studiojordanovalota studiojordanovalota Rustic style houses Wood Wood effect
studiojordanovalota

studiojordanovalota
studiojordanovalota
studiojordanovalota

Talk about amazing graphics talent! Not only is this home a stunning representation of rustic design, it looks as though it has been partially reclaimed by nature as well, which would be the dream for any truly organic home! Imagine seeing this in person!

14. Modernist masterpiece.

homify Minimalist houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

We are huge fans of modernist architecture, as the simple façades give way to light, airy and stylish interiors that are amazingly creative. We like to think that a pared back white box design wouldn't be hard to create either, so that has to be an added bonus!

For some tips on how you'd decorate houses like these, take a look at this Ideabook: 10 ideas for decorating modern houses.

The dream two-storey home for a busy modern family
Which of these houses would you most like to see built?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks