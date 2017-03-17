The miraculous modern makeover of a tiny Taiwanese home

Just like any other house, Liu Mansion had started to age and crumble over time. The exterior was dilapidated and dirty when the interior designers and decorators at Seven Space Design first chanced upon it. And the interiors were no better; the rooms were gloomy, outdated and shabby.

But our professionals accepted the challenge of renovating this home, and the final result is stunning! The facade now looks retro chic, while the interiors are stylish, modern and cosy. Tasteful use of wood, stylish furniture and soothing lights have made a world of difference to this once-dull residence.

Intrigued to see more? Let's begin our photo tour…