Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

The 9 natural advantages of simple wooden homes

April Kennedy April Kennedy
Casas de Madera , WoodMade WoodMade Rustic style houses
Loading admin actions …

If you're considering building your new home from wood, there are plenty of benefits to the material. Wood has been used over thousands of years to build homes because it is practical, strong and beautiful. It is also a material that magically transforms to suit a huge range of styles. In recent years, wood has even become available in stronger and more heat-resistant forms thanks to new technology. Several major cities are even in the process of installing wooden skyscrapers.

So let's get on with exploring just some of the benefits of building a home from wood. Before we get started, a quick reminder to ask your carpenterbuilding contractor or architect to use sustainably-sourced wood.

1. Stilt home

Casas de Madera , WoodMade WoodMade Rustic style houses
WoodMade

WoodMade
WoodMade
WoodMade

Stilt homes are a natural fit for wooden-style homes. This kind of home is fabulous for hot climates because it allows for lots of air-flow beneath the home. A wooden stilt home is are also an excellent choice for those who live in areas prone to flooding.

2. Enclosed porch

Casas de Madera , WoodMade WoodMade Rustic style houses
WoodMade

WoodMade
WoodMade
WoodMade

An enclosed porch can often look a little cut off from the natural surroundings, but the effect is totally softened when the porch is made from natural wood. This enclosed wooden porch gives you lots of shelter and comfort, without sacrificing that natural aesthetic. 

3. Perfect for prefabricated designs

Casas de Madera , WoodMade WoodMade Rustic style houses
WoodMade

WoodMade
WoodMade
WoodMade

Prefabricated home designs have the advantage of being really cheap and easy to construct—but this can sometimes show in the aesthetics. The element of wood just simply lifts things up a notch and gives a prefabricated home that element of class.

4. Private yet warm

Casas de Madera , WoodMade WoodMade Rustic style houses
WoodMade

WoodMade
WoodMade
WoodMade

If you want to create a really private abode with few external windows, then wood is the perfect choice of material. A windowless facade can easily look cold or uninviting, but with wood, the soft variation and texture of the material add instant warmth.

5. Unadorned deck

Casas de Madera , WoodMade WoodMade Rustic style houses
WoodMade

WoodMade
WoodMade
WoodMade

There is no need for fussy or expensive railings when building a simple wooden deck. Something as simple as this can feel positively luxurious. 

6. An element of granduer

Casas de Madera , WoodMade WoodMade Rustic style houses
WoodMade

WoodMade
WoodMade
WoodMade

Of course, a simple wooden home doesn't necessarily need to be humble. This wooden home has a sense of grandeur. The best parts are the peaked roof support and the big windows.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Beautiful communication with the natural surroundings

Casas de Madera , WoodMade WoodMade Rustic style houses
WoodMade

WoodMade
WoodMade
WoodMade

Homes these days are generally built to blend into their natural surroundings, or at least co-exist in peace. In this regard, natural wood is perfect.

8. Cute storybook feel

Casas de Madera , WoodMade WoodMade Rustic style houses
WoodMade

WoodMade
WoodMade
WoodMade

Of course, simple wooden homes have a super cute fairytale feel about them too. This little chalet style home has a small floor space but a big and roomy peaked roof. Check out the contrast between the big door and the cute little roof windows.

9. Small and homely

Casas de Madera , WoodMade WoodMade Rustic style houses
WoodMade

WoodMade
WoodMade
WoodMade

No matter how small your wooden home, it is sure to have a cosy, homely feel. After all, nothing beats the rich colour, texture and warmth of natural wood!

For more timber home ideas, have a look at 20 traditional timber homes that are beautifully stylish.

11 truly tiny homes that prove size doesn't matter
Which of these simple wooden homes has caught your eye?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks