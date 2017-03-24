The 9 natural advantages of simple wooden homes

If you're considering building your new home from wood, there are plenty of benefits to the material. Wood has been used over thousands of years to build homes because it is practical, strong and beautiful. It is also a material that magically transforms to suit a huge range of styles. In recent years, wood has even become available in stronger and more heat-resistant forms thanks to new technology. Several major cities are even in the process of installing wooden skyscrapers.
So let's get on with exploring just some of the benefits of building a home from wood. Before we get started, a quick reminder to ask your carpenter, building contractor or architect to use sustainably-sourced wood.
Stilt homes are a natural fit for wooden-style homes. This kind of home is fabulous for hot climates because it allows for lots of air-flow beneath the home. A wooden stilt home is are also an excellent choice for those who live in areas prone to flooding.
An enclosed porch can often look a little cut off from the natural surroundings, but the effect is totally softened when the porch is made from natural wood. This enclosed wooden porch gives you lots of shelter and comfort, without sacrificing that natural aesthetic.
Prefabricated home designs have the advantage of being really cheap and easy to construct—but this can sometimes show in the aesthetics. The element of wood just simply lifts things up a notch and gives a prefabricated home that element of class.
If you want to create a really private abode with few external windows, then wood is the perfect choice of material. A windowless facade can easily look cold or uninviting, but with wood, the soft variation and texture of the material add instant warmth.
There is no need for fussy or expensive railings when building a simple wooden deck. Something as simple as this can feel positively luxurious.
Of course, a simple wooden home doesn't necessarily need to be humble. This wooden home has a sense of grandeur. The best parts are the peaked roof support and the big windows.
Homes these days are generally built to blend into their natural surroundings, or at least co-exist in peace. In this regard, natural wood is perfect.
Of course, simple wooden homes have a super cute fairytale feel about them too. This little chalet style home has a small floor space but a big and roomy peaked roof. Check out the contrast between the big door and the cute little roof windows.
No matter how small your wooden home, it is sure to have a cosy, homely feel. After all, nothing beats the rich colour, texture and warmth of natural wood!
