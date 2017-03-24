The 9 natural advantages of simple wooden homes

If you're considering building your new home from wood, there are plenty of benefits to the material. Wood has been used over thousands of years to build homes because it is practical, strong and beautiful. It is also a material that magically transforms to suit a huge range of styles. In recent years, wood has even become available in stronger and more heat-resistant forms thanks to new technology. Several major cities are even in the process of installing wooden skyscrapers.

So let's get on with exploring just some of the benefits of building a home from wood. Before we get started, a quick reminder to ask your carpenter, building contractor or architect to use sustainably-sourced wood.