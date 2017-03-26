9 L-shaped homes perfect for a modern family

There are lots of advantages to living in an L-shaped home. One of the most interesting things about this kind of home design is that the two wings of the home form a sort of embrace around an outdoor area.

This partially enclosed outdoor space generally feels quite private. It could be used to create a garden to be enjoyed from both wings of the home, for extra parking space or it could simply be used to make the most of an extraordinary view. For inspiration, let's check out a few L-shaped homes!