9 L-shaped homes perfect for a modern family

There are lots of advantages to living in an L-shaped home. One of the most interesting things about this kind of home design is that the two wings of the home form a sort of embrace around an outdoor area.
This partially enclosed outdoor space generally feels quite private. It could be used to create a garden to be enjoyed from both wings of the home, for extra parking space or it could simply be used to make the most of an extraordinary view. For inspiration, let's check out a few L-shaped homes!
This Korean home was built as a sprawling getaway for an extended family. The architect has used a L-shaped design to separate the adult's area from the children's area. The middle part is used as a courtyard for the family to gather and enjoy some time in the great outdoors.
This classic L-shaped weatherboard home has lovely long French doors leading out to the patio. The courtyard area is simply separated from the rest of the garden by the addition of some white stone.
This Japanese home has an unusual peaked roof and a very open design. The large glass doors and high-set windows create a very open breezy feel. This is an excellent style of home for those who want to create privacy in an urban area.
One wing of this unique stilt home has been used to neatly integrate a double garage. We love the creative use of the ground floor of the main residence—it's an outdoor barbecue area!
It's hard to believe, but this unique family home lies perched on the edge a city filled with high-rises. Just to the left of the frame is the edge of the city. In contrast, we have a very private entrance and garden area.
Nothing quite evokes the feel of a luxurious country home like a big sprawling property. Of course, an L-shaped design serves to soften the effect of such a huge home in the landscape. This big L-shaped country home looks positively luxurious.
Parking space is a luxury in a small urban space and this L-shaped home makes the most of it. The parking area is subtle and quietly blends into the outdoor entertaining area.
This little wooden home has the super cute peaked roof of a classic Cape Cod style American home. The L-shaped configuration has been used to create a private terrace area.
This wooden country style ranch blends beautifully into the desert landscape. The best thing about this particular L-shaped layout is that is provides a wind break for the dusty conditions.
