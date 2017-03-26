Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

9 L-shaped homes perfect for a modern family

April Kennedy April Kennedy
BUNGALOW IN FALKENSEE III, Müllers Büro Müllers Büro Bungalows
Loading admin actions …

There are lots of advantages to living in an L-shaped home. One of the most interesting things about this kind of home design is that the two wings of the home form a sort of embrace around an outdoor area.

This partially enclosed outdoor space generally feels quite private. It could be used to create a garden to be enjoyed from both wings of the home, for extra parking space or it could simply be used to make the most of an extraordinary view. For inspiration, let's check out a few L-shaped homes!

1. A Korean home for the extended family

매일매일이 캠핑같은 전남 광양주택, 주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토 주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토 Modern houses
주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토

주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토
주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토
주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토

This Korean home was built as a sprawling getaway for an extended family. The architect has used a L-shaped design to separate the adult's area from the children's area. The middle part is used as a courtyard for the family to gather and enjoy some time in the great outdoors.

2. Glass doors and a quiet courtyard

BUNGALOW IN FALKENSEE III, Müllers Büro Müllers Büro Bungalows
Müllers Büro

Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro

This classic L-shaped weatherboard home has lovely long French doors leading out to the patio. The courtyard area is simply separated from the rest of the garden by the addition of some white stone.

3. L shaped home with a sloping roof

奈良町の家, ATELIER N ATELIER N Eclectic style garden
ATELIER N

ATELIER N
ATELIER N
ATELIER N

This Japanese home has an unusual peaked roof and a very open design. The large glass doors and high-set windows create a very open breezy feel. This is an excellent style of home for those who want to create privacy in an urban area. 

4. An L shaped home on stilts

Residência G.S, Zani.arquitetura Zani.arquitetura Rustic style houses
Zani.arquitetura

Zani.arquitetura
Zani.arquitetura
Zani.arquitetura

One wing of this unique stilt home has been used to neatly integrate a double garage. We love the creative use of the ground floor of the main residence—it's an outdoor barbecue area!

5. A home with the perfect outlook

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

It's hard to believe, but this unique family home lies perched on the edge a city filled with high-rises. Just to the left of the frame is the edge of the city. In contrast, we have a very private entrance and garden area.

6. Sprawling country property

proyecto, SUN Arquitectos SUN Arquitectos Modern houses
SUN Arquitectos

SUN Arquitectos
SUN Arquitectos
SUN Arquitectos

Nothing quite evokes the feel of a luxurious country home like a big sprawling property. Of course, an L-shaped design serves to soften the effect of such a huge home in the landscape. This big L-shaped country home looks positively luxurious.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. The perfect parking spot

Schoolmasters eco house build different Modern houses
build different

Schoolmasters eco house

build different
build different
build different

Parking space is a luxury in a small urban space and this L-shaped home makes the most of it. The parking area is subtle and quietly blends into the outdoor entertaining area.

8. Classic Cape Cod American home

One Bedroom Wee House Patio The Wee House Company
The Wee House Company

One Bedroom Wee House Patio

The Wee House Company
The Wee House Company
The Wee House Company

This little wooden home has the super cute peaked roof of a classic Cape Cod style American home. The L-shaped configuration has been used to create a private terrace area.

9. A ranch for country dwellers

homify Prefabricated home Multicolored
homify

homify
homify
homify

This wooden country style ranch blends beautifully into the desert landscape. The best thing about this particular L-shaped layout is that is provides a wind break for the dusty conditions.

For more home inspiration, have a look at 10 single-storey homes with sloping roofs (you'll wish were yours).

9 simple homes perfect for an older couple
Did you learn anything new about L-shaped homes today?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks