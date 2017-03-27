How to build your dream wooden home: 7 essential tips

Wood has been used for aeons to build strong and comfy homes. So there is a dizzying array of options to consider when using timber to build the house of your dreams. But it doesn’t really need to be so complicated. After all, the real appeal of wood is that it imbues the home with a simple, earthy element.
So today we will show a few gorgeous examples of wooden homes, and point out a few very important elements to consider when choosing wood for your home!
In structural terms, wood is an extremely strong material. Its weight ratio has been proven to be far higher than structural steel and non-reinforced concrete. It also happens to be a material that provides a pleasing aesthetic to your home too.
The lines in the laying of the wood have a subtle, but powerful effect on the overall aesthetic of the home. As seen here, the direction in which the wooden beams are laid can add a lot of interest to an otherwise minimalist modern facade.
Cherry wood is one of the most prized types of wood in many parts of the world. It is a hardwood that comes in a beautiful reddish-brown tone that shifts over time to become ever more richer. This makes it perfect for interiors.
One of the most overlooked features of wood are the soft and varying shifts in the grain of the wood. These can be used to accentuate a particular line in the home. Here, they have been used subtly reflect the vertical lines of the surrounding forest.
Lots of people are wary of wooden kitchens because of the potential wear and tear—particularly with a wooden countertop. But with a good few layers of natural oil, a wooden countertop will last for years.
A wooden home evokes a whole style of archetypal dwellings that hark back to ancient days. These are homes that feel instantly cosy, warm and homely.
For more earthy home ideas, have a look at 9 simple steps to a happily Zen home.