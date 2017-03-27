How to build your dream wooden home: 7 essential tips

Wood has been used for aeons to build strong and comfy homes. So there is a dizzying array of options to consider when using timber to build the house of your dreams. But it doesn’t really need to be so complicated. After all, the real appeal of wood is that it imbues the home with a simple, earthy element.

So today we will show a few gorgeous examples of wooden homes, and point out a few very important elements to consider when choosing wood for your home!