How to build your dream wooden home: 7 essential tips

Casa Marino, ATV Arquitectos
Wood has been used for aeons to build strong and comfy homes. So there is a dizzying array of options to consider when using timber to build the house of your dreams. But it doesn’t really need to be so complicated. After all, the real appeal of wood is that it imbues the home with a simple, earthy element.

So today we will show a few gorgeous examples of wooden homes, and point out a few very important elements to consider when choosing wood for your home!

1. Construction strength

In structural terms, wood is an extremely strong material. Its weight ratio has been proven to be far higher than structural steel and non-reinforced concrete. It also happens to be a material that provides a pleasing aesthetic to your home too.

2. The right wood for the environment

Casa Marino, ATV Arquitectos
Sustainably-sourced wood is one of the most environmentally friendly materials around. Of course, it's important to consider where your wood is sourced. In general, it's best to ask your carpenter or architect to choose a wood that is grown close to home.

3. Wood lines

Cabañas Zolher, AHA! Arquitectura
The lines in the laying of the wood have a subtle, but powerful effect on the overall aesthetic of the home. As seen here, the direction in which the wooden beams are laid can add a lot of interest to an otherwise minimalist modern facade.

4. Cherry Wood—the ideal choice for interiors

Casa Marino, ATV Arquitectos
Cherry wood is one of the most prized types of wood in many parts of the world. It is a hardwood that comes in a beautiful reddish-brown tone that shifts over time to become ever more richer. This makes it perfect for interiors.

5. Wood grain

Casa Marino, ATV Arquitectos
One of the most overlooked features of wood are the soft and varying shifts in the grain of the wood. These can be used to accentuate a particular line in the home. Here, they have been used subtly reflect the vertical lines of the surrounding forest.

6. Kitchen options

homify Rustic style walls & floors
Lots of people are wary of wooden kitchens because of the potential wear and tear—particularly with a wooden countertop. But with a good few layers of natural oil, a wooden countertop will last for years. 

7. Archetypal wooden home style

A wooden home evokes a whole style of archetypal dwellings that hark back to ancient days. These are homes that feel instantly cosy, warm and homely.

For more earthy home ideas, have a look at 9 simple steps to a happily Zen home.

