15 charmingly simple ideas for a head-turning front porch

Everybody knows that the façade of your home is the first impression your property makes, but short of creating an absolutely outrageous front garden, how can you give your frontage some extra style and pizazz? By creating a truly stunning front porch with an eye-catching floor, that's how!

Ask any architect and they'll tell you that the way you finish your home is almost as important as the building itself (in terms of making a great impression), so we set about looking for some of the prettiest and simplest porch flooring ideas to show you today. We think we'll have something for everyone here, regardless of the style of house you own—so let's take a look and see if you would like to recreate any of these schemes!