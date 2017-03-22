15 charmingly simple ideas for a head-turning front porch

Everybody knows that the façade of your home is the first impression your property makes, but short of creating an absolutely outrageous front garden, how can you give your frontage some extra style and pizazz? By creating a truly stunning front porch with an eye-catching floor, that's how!
Ask any architect and they'll tell you that the way you finish your home is almost as important as the building itself (in terms of making a great impression), so we set about looking for some of the prettiest and simplest porch flooring ideas to show you today. We think we'll have something for everyone here, regardless of the style of house you own—so let's take a look and see if you would like to recreate any of these schemes!
What a stunning and luxurious front porch! the addition of some super smooth granite has really made this entrance come to life and with some plants and gravel to neaten up the look even more, this is heavenly.
Polished concrete is a hugely popular home design material right now and it is ideal for creating a stylish yet minimal front porch, especially when you don't want to overshadow the front door.
Some clean gravel and wooden strip stepping stones have made this entrance absolutely gorgeous and impossible to ignore. It would be a wonderfully cost-effective installation as well.
With grey stone tiles on the walls here, it makes perfect sense that the same hue was chosen for the porch floor. Keeping everything natural and consistent, the grey looks so understated yet elegant.
If your home is rustic in style, you can afford to really go to town with your front porch. A traditional wooden front door and some locally sourced paving slabs will look perfect.
Simple solutions are often the best and being such a longstanding favourite for porches the world over, terracotta floor tiles are a wonderful idea! Talk about adding warmth!
How interesting is this checkerboard stone entrance? Working with the natural variation of grey stone, this effect looks modern and fun, but also exceptionally stylish.
Speaking of fun, how's this for an unusual and funky idea? Instead of creating a front porch from flat stones, the terrain here as been taken into account with stepped logs! A great way to make a rural property really blend in with the surroundings, we love it!
The vivid red terracotta tiles here look so pretty against the more understated grey path and really create an inviting home entrance. Adding some chunky pebbles at the side of the path has increased the textural diversity as well.
If you have a flair for artistic touches, don't let that go to waste! Your front porch is an ideal location for some imaginative tile placements! This pretty little motif shows how simple it would be to create something unique and more personal to you.
Using the terrain outside your home to create smooth steps will always add some majesty to your home entrance. We love the simple design here, which leads to a tonally perfect porch plinth!
Speaking of steps, adding some lighting will really set your design off beautifully. Just look at the way the lighting here draws you towards the house and creates an entrance that seems to welcome guests!
You don't have to choose one porch material and stick to it, so why not think about combining stone and wood? A great way to keep the palette organic and natural, they work so well together and create a porch with a real difference.
Adding a little colour to your front porch will never be a bad idea and we have to say that we love this image! Using the colour of the front door to dictate which tiles were laid has created a fabulously cohesive and well thought out space that makes us assume that the inside is just as well considered.
Above all else, try to create a front porch that really complements that style of your home. Here, you'll see pretty brickweave meeting rustic wood and a delightfully rural home and doesn't everything just look so right? A more modern style of porch wouldn't have had the same impact.
