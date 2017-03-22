Your browser is out-of-date.

15 charmingly simple ideas for a head-turning front porch

press profile homify press profile homify
Cinco Casas (2015), Weber Arquitectos Weber Arquitectos Scandinavian style houses Wood effect
Everybody knows that the façade of your home is the first impression your property makes, but short of creating an absolutely outrageous front garden, how can you give your frontage some extra style and pizazz? By creating a truly stunning front porch with an eye-catching floor, that's how! 

Ask any architect and they'll tell you that the way you finish your home is almost as important as the building itself (in terms of making a great impression), so we set about looking for some of the prettiest and simplest porch flooring ideas to show you today. We think we'll have something for everyone here, regardless of the style of house you own—so let's take a look and see if you would like to recreate any of these schemes!

1. Finish it in super smooth granite.

Bodenbeläge, Braun Steinmetz GmbH & Co. KG Braun Steinmetz GmbH & Co. KG Classic style walls & floors
What a stunning and luxurious front porch! the addition of some super smooth granite has really made this entrance come to life and with some plants and gravel to neaten up the look even more, this is heavenly.

2. Inject a little industrial style.

Casa Suárez, AParquitectos AParquitectos Country style houses
Polished concrete is a hugely popular home design material right now and it is ideal for creating a stylish yet minimal front porch, especially when you don't want to overshadow the front door.

3. Add rustic flavour.

Casa Ming, LGZ Taller de arquitectura LGZ Taller de arquitectura Modern windows & doors Wood Wood effect
Some clean gravel and wooden strip stepping stones have made this entrance absolutely gorgeous and impossible to ignore. It would be a wonderfully cost-effective installation as well.

4. Choose consistent stone colours.

San Angel, 2M Arquitectura 2M Arquitectura Modern windows & doors
With grey stone tiles on the walls here, it makes perfect sense that the same hue was chosen for the porch floor. Keeping everything natural and consistent, the grey looks so understated yet elegant.

5. Go all out with the traditional elements.

COUNTRY HOUSE IN MALINALCO MEXICO, De Ovando Arquitectos De Ovando Arquitectos Colonial style houses
If your home is rustic in style, you can afford to really go to town with your front porch. A traditional wooden front door and some locally sourced paving slabs will look perfect.

6. Simple terracotta looks amazing.

Huerta en Tesistán, Taller Luis Esquinca Taller Luis Esquinca Country style houses
Simple solutions are often the best and being such a longstanding favourite for porches the world over, terracotta floor tiles are a wonderful idea! Talk about adding warmth!

7. Try creating a stonework pattern.

Club de Golf Santa Anita, Arki3d Arki3d Modern houses
How interesting is this checkerboard stone entrance? Working with the natural variation of grey stone, this effect looks modern and fun, but also exceptionally stylish.

8. Organic styling is fun.

Cinco Casas (2015), Weber Arquitectos Weber Arquitectos Scandinavian style houses Wood effect
Speaking of fun, how's this for an unusual and funky idea? Instead of creating a front porch from flat stones, the terrain here as been taken into account with stepped logs! A great way to make a rural property really blend in with the surroundings, we love it!

9. Contrasting materials are so eye-catching.

CASA UVIÑA, Excelencia en Diseño Excelencia en Diseño Colonial style houses Bricks White
The vivid red terracotta tiles here look so pretty against the more understated grey path and really create an inviting home entrance. Adding some chunky pebbles at the side of the path has increased the textural diversity as well.

10. Tell a story.

Arranjos Exteriores, Calçada à Portuguesa e Muros em Pedra, Albufeira, Algarve, ROC2C_Calçada Portuguesa ROC2C_Calçada Portuguesa Rustic style balcony, veranda & terrace Limestone
If you have a flair for artistic touches, don't let that go to waste! Your front porch is an ideal location for some imaginative tile placements! This pretty little motif shows how simple it would be to create something unique and more personal to you.

11. Sleek steps create drama.

Casa 55, Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design Modern houses Stone Grey
Using the terrain outside your home to create smooth steps will always add some majesty to your home entrance. We love the simple design here, which leads to a tonally perfect porch plinth!

12. Lighting will really set off your design.

casaNE, BAG arquitectura BAG arquitectura Modern houses Bricks Black
Speaking of steps, adding some lighting will really set your design off beautifully. Just look at the way the lighting here draws you towards the house and creates an entrance that seems to welcome guests!

13. Try your hand at material blending.

Casa em Itu, Mellani Fotografias Mellani Fotografias Modern houses
Casa em Itu

You don't have to choose one porch material and stick to it, so why not think about combining stone and wood? A great way to keep the palette organic and natural, they work so well together and create a porch with a real difference.

14. Match tiles to your front door.

Casa de descanso en Chapala, Mikkael Kreis Architects Mikkael Kreis Architects Windows & doors Doors
Adding a little colour to your front porch will never be a bad idea and we have to say that we love this image! Using the colour of the front door to dictate which tiles were laid has created a fabulously cohesive and well thought out space that makes us assume that the inside is just as well considered.

15. Work with the style of your house.

Stable Cottage Adam Coupe Photography Limited Country style windows & doors
Stable Cottage

Above all else, try to create a front porch that really complements that style of your home. Here, you'll see pretty brickweave meeting rustic wood and a delightfully rural home and doesn't everything just look so right? A more modern style of porch wouldn't have had the same impact. 

For more home entrance inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 8 ideas you can copy for the entrance of your flat.

Which of these styles really appeals to you?

