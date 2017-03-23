The simple Thai bungalow that's a little slice of paradise

Today at homify we present an example of cool, modern Thai living that's sure to catch your eye. This one-storey home oozes simplicity and is set in a striking garden encompassing all that is wild and beautiful in Thailand. There's a practical design element inside and out, which factors in the tropical climate and colourful Thai characteristics.
Intrigued to see more? Let's take a closer look!
The first thing that people notice when approaching a house is the front garden. It's a first impression of not only the house, but of your personality. Here we see an extraordinary abundance of colour, together with neatness and a lovely attention to detail. The grass is well kept and lined with beautiful shrubs. Hedges are shaped by experienced hands and the beautiful palm tree is an epic centrepiece that can't fail to impress! This garden celebrates in style and colour.
Employing an experienced gardener could transform your green space into something as vibrant and welcoming as this!
Black and white. Yin and Yang. Balance and calm. In a tropical country like Thailand, white is the colour (and way) to keep things cool. We must admire this scintillating white tile floor. Polished and new, it shines and reflects in genuine clean tranquility. The tinted glass on the door adds a complementary opposite, as does the dark mirror frame. The tiny pure white desk and chair fits perfectly into the corner by the window. This is cool Thai style in the modern world!
Refined, sleek lines and a monochrome palette dominate the kitchen. There is an elegance here in the simple and polished appearance. Nothing is sticking out or complicated looking. Everything is where it should be. It's both practical and aesthetically pleasing.
In typical Thai style, this bathroom has a very classic, simple design. It's highly functional, though not without a certain charm. The box unit basin hides the plumbing and gives additional storage options. A large mirror reflects light from above, while the toilet is economically designed for minimal water usage. The floor tiling matches the waist-high border, and all is in keeping with the black and white palette throughout the house.
As we've seen before, one of the highlights of this property is the garden area. A mixture of bamboo and palm trees give a tropical feel, as does the wilder shrubbery and plant life. The paved garden path weaves around the annex and little trees which will attract many forms of wildlife. Wooden fencing has been installed on top of the whitewashed walls and fits in nicely to the surrounding colours. This garden radiates life and energy!
This wonderful feature employees a natural rock design which, from a closer perspective, might convince you it was an actual waterfall! So many of the beautiful islands around Thailand have waterfalls just like this. The lush plantlife adds so much to this excellent design!
Inspired by this tropical home? Why not create your very own tropical-style garden?