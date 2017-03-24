The simple and safe little home for a modern family

Pack your bags, homify readers, because we’re travelling to Queretaro, Mexico to check out a beautiful contemporary dwelling. Known as the ‘Place of Stones’ this inimitable location boasts incredible geography, topography, and plenty of challenging aspects for architectural plans and structures. Despite these hurdles, experts Arquitectura Mas have designed an incredible residence that offers just as much for those living within, as those who view it curbside.

Replete with an array of avant-garde angular shapes and forms, this eye-catching property is alluring and unique. Private, attention-grabbing and elegant, we’re privileged to today take a tour of this domicile, picking up some wonderful décor tips and tricks along the way.

Ready to head inside? Let’s check it out…