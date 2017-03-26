A money-saving wooden home to steal your heart

This stunning design, built above ground level, is reminiscent of ancient civilizations that preferred to keep the base of their homes suspended above the earth. In modern times it not only looks unique but provides natural space for a car and a shaded outdoor area in which to unwind (or perhaps use as a working area for hobbies.) The wooden slats covering the outer walls give a cabin-like appearance. This used of wood is complemented by the white, exterior roofline border and lets us know that although this has a country style, it's definitely located in an urban environment. Notice the sliding panel window shutters and the French windows which face the sun during the day. The architect has clearly taken into account the direction of the sun when planning this house.