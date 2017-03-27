A cute family home that shows why bricks are beautiful

Solid, rigid, warm and sturdy, brick dwellings exude strength and age-defiance with their durable masonry and timeless appearance. As we all know, brick homes are one of the most popular forms of domestic construction, and it's not hard to see why! However, these days there are plenty of reasons to avoid brick too. First of all, it's expensive, with extensive hours of labour required to erect the structure. Secondly, it can require maintenance, and you need to ensure a qualified professional builds your home correctly.
If you're looking for an alternative, you've come to the right place. Today's feature property has been built by ITA Poland, and features their signature brick tiles. These brick tiles are produced from clay, meaning they are sustainable, while reducing the overall cost of traditional brick construction. Available in a range of stylistic options, colours and patterns, they are sure to impress even the most sceptical of homebuilders.
The front fascia of this property has been covered with a beautifully warm and modern brick tile. The brick adds a certain elegance to the overall design of the house, and coordinates wonderfully with the other natural materials such as the stone foundation and timber decking.
Set up to accommodate guests, friends and family, the structure of this abode is inviting and hospitable, with windows and doors positioned to take in the gorgeous scenery.
The interior of this stylish abode takes brick tiles and places them over the crisp white walls to create an inventive and attention-grabbing design. The kitchen peeks through the opening archway, and shows us a modern design that is simple yet airy.
Pleasant and bursting with character, we're sure this design offers its occupants a great place to unwind or conversely host events with friends. If you're looking for a timeless and charismatic addition to your space, these clay brick tiles will definitely provide a low-cost and seamless solution.
This simple corner kitchen is modern in its design, with Shaker appeal and a certain elegance that ensures it works brilliantly against the rustic exposed brick wall. Fresh, clean and inviting, this setup shows that bricks can work well with modern joinery, while still incorporating a sense of comfort and usability.
Bricks don't have to be applied in their uniform shape and pattern either—in this design we see that decorative additions can enhance the overall appearance and style of your home with ease.
Choosing a darker terracotta hue such as this will also ensure the space feels warm and welcoming. If your room is lacking in a sense of homeliness, brick tiles could be the perfect wall treatment.
What do you think of this bucolic kitchen setup? Brick breakfast bars are very popular within country style homes, but are often difficult and expensive to create or retrofit. With these red brick tiles, the designers were able to coat the existing joinery and impart a truly warm and enduring ambience.
Similar to one of the aforementioned designs, this interesting living room utilises brick tiles to give a rustic sense of history within the space. The bricks are cut off in ragged sections, which leaves the impression that the interior stucco has been stripped back to reveal the gorgeous brickwork underneath.
Brick tiles offer a variety of options and stylistic choices for your home. In this room, the designers have opted to paint the brickwork. This provides two benefits; it keeps the interior scheme light and bright, while still preserving an element of rustic charm and character within the space.
Lastly, we take a trip back outside to take a peek at this rear façade. Clad entirely in brick tiles, the home looks sturdy and impressive. The exterior patio utilises a secondary peach coloured tile to infuse warmth, while the large space is perfect for gathering friends and family in the afternoon to enjoy dinner or an aperitif.
