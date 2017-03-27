A cute family home that shows why bricks are beautiful

Solid, rigid, warm and sturdy, brick dwellings exude strength and age-defiance with their durable masonry and timeless appearance. As we all know, brick homes are one of the most popular forms of domestic construction, and it's not hard to see why! However, these days there are plenty of reasons to avoid brick too. First of all, it's expensive, with extensive hours of labour required to erect the structure. Secondly, it can require maintenance, and you need to ensure a qualified professional builds your home correctly.

If you're looking for an alternative, you've come to the right place. Today's feature property has been built by ITA Poland, and features their signature brick tiles. These brick tiles are produced from clay, meaning they are sustainable, while reducing the overall cost of traditional brick construction. Available in a range of stylistic options, colours and patterns, they are sure to impress even the most sceptical of homebuilders.