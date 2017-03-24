How to build your own wooden prefab in 7 simple steps

Building a house is a tricky business, isn't it? You commission your architect to design you your dream home, then you need to find a reliable construction team to bring it into being, while all the time, waiting for the next issue that will require compromise to sort it. Well, that could all be in the past, if you choose a wooden prefabricated home for your next property!

Simple, elegant and gorgeous to look at, the process of actually erecting a wooden prefab home is so simple and streamlined that you shouldn't have any issues at all. In fact, you might even find that you can make some design improvements, instead of compromises, along the way!

We've found a terrific project that shows just how simple building a prefabricated home can be, so come with us now and prepare to seriously consider something similar for your next house. The only thing you'd need to change is the number of bedrooms included!