How to build your own wooden prefab in 7 simple steps

Building a house is a tricky business, isn't it? You commission your architect to design you your dream home, then you need to find a reliable construction team to bring it into being, while all the time, waiting for the next issue that will require compromise to sort it. Well, that could all be in the past, if you choose a wooden prefabricated home for your next property!
Simple, elegant and gorgeous to look at, the process of actually erecting a wooden prefab home is so simple and streamlined that you shouldn't have any issues at all. In fact, you might even find that you can make some design improvements, instead of compromises, along the way!
We've found a terrific project that shows just how simple building a prefabricated home can be, so come with us now and prepare to seriously consider something similar for your next house. The only thing you'd need to change is the number of bedrooms included!
Finished prefabricated homes look amazing and are usually the product of a simple building process as well, but there are a number of considerations to think about before you get started. We think that these are the key issues:
1. Make sure your chosen plot is suitable for a prefabricated building. Check soil type and surrounding projects for longevity!
2. Always gen up on building regulations and laws, to be sure your project is compliant.
3. Be ready to adjust your design as you go, in case totally unforeseen circumstances crop up.
4. Think about how easily you could extend your finished home, if the need arose.
5. Choose a design, manufacturing and construction team that have a lot of experience in building prefabricated homes.
Your design team will be able to tell you which woods are most suitable for your property, but don't let them talk you into something that you don't like the look of. Explain what aesthetic you are hoping to achieve and there will be a variety of wood that perfectly suits both facets of the project. Also, don't skimp on the foundation materials, as they really are key!
With prefabricated homes being so simple to design, produce and erect, you can really afford to go to town with an accessory or flourish. We love the inclusion of a little outdoor terrace here, which, essentially, adds a whole other room to the house!
You can see from this angle that a terrace was the perfect thing to add to this home, as it makes the most of the gorgeous views! You could obviously change up your own design, perhaps to include an extra internal room or a dog-leg extension?
Creating the perfect prefabricated home will always mean taking windows into account and while it can be a real commitment, having to make these decisions right at the start, you'll be shocked at how much simpler it makes the building process! Your wall panels will arrive on site, with window spaces already in place, ready for glazing to be installed.
While being individual is great, you do need to make sure that your home will look right with the surrounding properties and sights! The great thing about prefabricated wooden homes is that they have a natural propensity to look organic and well integrated! Talk about a dream!
With a foundation pad laid, your home designed and built in panels off site, erected in days and finished inside, it's time to stand back and admire your new home. It will have been far simpler to create than a standard construction bricks and mortar property, promises to age and weather wonderfully and will inspire other people to build something similar, so what's stopping you?
