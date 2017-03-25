A modern and stylish Hong Kong apartment that's only 25m²

Today we will travel a little closer to home to explore a stylish little studio with a big lavish heart. It is located in the middle of Hong Kong and covers just 25m² of floor space.

Hong Kong-based interior designers and decorators, Zip Interiors, worked with the original construction and removed the interior walls to create one big (relatively) open space. They used lots of techniques commonly used to make small homes feel big and spacious. The impressive thing about this home is not the smart small home ideas they used, but the style and verve in which they have been executed. So get ready to be impressed and come with us on a photo tour to check this little home out!