6 brilliant ideas for an inviting living room

How do we judge success when it comes to the design of our home interiors? It's a question really worth asking, because there are a number of different indicators to consider. Without a doubt, one of our highest priorities for our home interiors is to create a space that looks aesthetically wonderful: one that impresses upon first glance, harmonises our lives and creates the kind of setting that we'd envisioned from the outset of our design project. However, one can also go a step further here and argue that an objectively pleasant design is merely the first step to interior success: that to really achieve the next level of comfort and allure, we ought to strive to make our spaces feel absolutely inviting and as comfortable as possible too—both for us, and our guests.

Ideally, we ought to apply this level of design to all of our home interior areas, but of all the spaces involved, it is the living room that truly deserves an extra level of attention. The living room is our space to unwind and relax, to tune out after a long day, and rejuvenate on our days off. It's a crucial space for our domestic health and happiness, so today on homify, we're taking a look at six brilliant ideas for how to make your living room not just a pleasant space, but one that invites, lures in and won't let you leave. Read on for some timely inspiration!