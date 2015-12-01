6 brilliant ideas for an inviting living room

How do we judge success when it comes to the design of our home interiors? It's a question really worth asking, because there are a number of different indicators to consider. Without a doubt, one of our highest priorities for our home interiors is to create a space that looks aesthetically wonderful: one that impresses upon first glance, harmonises our lives and creates the kind of setting that we'd envisioned from the outset of our design project. However, one can also go a step further here and argue that an objectively pleasant design is merely the first step to interior success: that to really achieve the next level of comfort and allure, we ought to strive to make our spaces feel absolutely inviting and as comfortable as possible too—both for us, and our guests.
Ideally, we ought to apply this level of design to all of our home interior areas, but of all the spaces involved, it is the living room that truly deserves an extra level of attention. The living room is our space to unwind and relax, to tune out after a long day, and rejuvenate on our days off. It's a crucial space for our domestic health and happiness, so today on homify, we're taking a look at six brilliant ideas for how to make your living room not just a pleasant space, but one that invites, lures in and won't let you leave. Read on for some timely inspiration!
Depending on your tastes and design proclivities, creating your living room according to a clear set of colours and aesthetic tones ought to be an absolute priority. It can be all well and good to go out and purchase a range of different furniture pieces and accessories, but unless the foundational elements of your living room are put into place first, you may find yourself struggling to maintain design harmony afterwards.
Here, we see just how crucial the choice of tones and colour can be to the appeal and success of a living room design. There is a place for bold, brash and energetic colours, but sometimes a more sustained and classic approach can work wonders. Here, we see how light, white and cream tones can be used to full effect: a space that exudes grace, charm and chic magnetism. This is a living room that demands to be enjoyed, and relaxed in for long periods at a time—in every respect, a design success.
There are a lot of different ways to create a truly mesmerising living room space, but one of the single most reliable measures is by installing a fantastic feature couch or sofa. Think about it: the bulk of the time spent in the living room ought to be spent relaxing and entertaining, so it only makes sense that you fit out your relaxation and entertainment space with a well selected piece of relaxation-inducing furniture!
A good couch not only looks good and ties the living room space together, but also feels amazing to sit in. Today's range of couch designs have never been greater: from classic Chesterfield style units and chaise longes, to minimalist masterpieces and modern modular ensembles. Take this tasty example as a show of what's possible: a decadent and delightfully rich blue feature couch, regal and modern in the middle of all the action, anchoring this room's comfort levels and creating a fascinating and very alluring overall space. With a great selection of couch, you can turn your living room into something simply nice into something truly spectacular.
Of course, it can be quite a mission to work out which couch will work for your unique set up. If you've got concerns about how to move forward with your interior design project, why not chat to a professional for a little extra advice and guidance?
Imagine this scene: a quiet Friday night, a little crisp outside, nothing on the agenda but to pour a glass of your favourite apéritif and work your way over to the couch with the remote control and a selection of fine reads. No, it doesn't get much more blissful and relaxed than that. Or does it? What else could possibly enhance this moment? One word: fire.
Of all the additions to a living room space, it's the inclusion of a real, live fire feature that can make the difference between a beautiful living room and a truly stunning one. Indeed, a warm, crackling interior fire was considered more of a winter addition; but the allure of crackling flame—or the appearance of it—can't be denied, and even in warmer months, a faux-fire installation, or even cutting edge 'fire screen' could be the ingredient that makes your living room truly inspire.
As well as the couch, one of the most striking single pieces of furniture you might want to consider for your living room is how your frame your lighting: a feature chandelier can be a fabulous point of design punctuation that really marks the difference between a humbly attractive living room and one that really invites.
'What a striking feature chandelier!' we hear you say, looking at this example. Indeed it is: a wooden pendulum structure, suspended from the ceiling of a unique concrete-reinforced warehouse, almost like the mythical Sword of Damocoles itself. A feature chandelier creates such an added sense of verve and excitement in this setting, and can easily do the very same for yours too.
One of the key indicators of a lavish living room is one where you feel fantastic in it. Often, the best way to do that is to give your space a sense of the individual and unique: by personalising it with accoutrements and accessories that actually hold significance for you.
The living room in this scene functions so well because it gives scope for the occupants to add so much personal flourish to it, in the form of mounted wall hangings and curios. Make it personal, and your living room space can't help but exude great verve and appeal.
Looking for a quick solution to transform your living room from modest to marvellous in the click of a finger? While we generally recommend a thorough and holistically-considered approach to interior design here at homify, we can't help but be tantalised by any design solution that can be installed fast, with ease, and have such a tremendous impact of the vibe and feel of a given space straight away.
Fabulous wallpaper designs can do exactly that: take this immense, whole-wall map as a clear example of what's possible. With an enormous range of styles and designs out there, you have ample selection of imagery and aesthetics. Combine that urge to personalise the space and locate fabulous wallpaper feature that works perfect for you.
