Molto bene! Decorating the home in Mediterranean style

As the Italians might agree, creating 'una bella casa' is the thing we're all striving to do when it comes to our domestic lives—and as they would no doubt also agree, one of the best ways to achieve this goal is by employing a few fantastic design tips from the Mediterranean way of life. Mediterranean style is well know for being light and fresh, with a lot of enthusiasm, energy and spark: perfect for the family home, or for making a smaller home even more romantic and desirable. We can't all live by the seaside, but by employing a little Mediterranean flourish, we can easily convince ourselves otherwise, and pretend we're much closer to this exotic destination than we actually are.

The beauty of Mediterranean style is that it can effortlessly be fused with modern design tastes and aesthetics too: a little hint of tone and colour here and there, a few furnishings and flourishes, and you've got yourself a fabulous contemporary interior space that exudes desirable stylistic elements of one of the most sought after and romanticised regions on earth. There's really no questioning the style and flair of the Mediterranean aesthetic: today on homify, we're paying our respects to this fabulous heritage, with a look at a few fantastic, practical examples and inspirations on how to implement a little Mediterranean style in and around your domestic abode. Read on and get inspired!