4 charming modern homes from design to construction

Building a home from scratch is no easy feat! One of the most important factors is your design and plan. You will need a draft, and often to get this, you'll require an expert or professional. Architectural designs are often planned and drafted in 3D renders before they are built. This allows the owner to visualise their structure before it is actually erected. It's often extremely interesting to see how these 3D images actually turn out once they're complete.

Today we're going to show you! We've collated 4 different projects, and taken a look at their before and after images. If you're planning your own home, or would like to see how some of these dwellings have been planned and undertaken, read on below!