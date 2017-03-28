Your browser is out-of-date.

4 charming modern homes from design to construction

相思埔民宿, 貳工箱造 H2 Box Design 貳工箱造 H2 Box Design Eclectic style bars & clubs
Building a home from scratch is no easy feat! One of the most important factors is your design and plan. You will need a draft, and often to get this, you'll require an expert or professional. Architectural designs are often planned and drafted in 3D renders before they are built. This allows the owner to visualise their structure before it is actually erected. It's often extremely interesting to see how these 3D images actually turn out once they're complete. 

Today we're going to show you! We've collated 4 different projects, and taken a look at their before and after images. If you're planning your own home, or would like to see how some of these dwellings have been planned and undertaken, read on below!

1. A beautiful single-storey home

บ้านไม้เฌอร่า, C.C.CON CONSTRUCTION C.C.CON CONSTRUCTION
C.C.CON CONSTRUCTION

C.C.CON CONSTRUCTION
C.C.CON CONSTRUCTION
C.C.CON CONSTRUCTION

Our first property is definitely going to elicit a few feelings of envy! Replete with a white timber-clad exterior this family abode is classic, classy and boasts country style sophistication. 

Let's see what it looks like in real life…

The house under construction

บ้านไม้เฌอร่า, C.C.CON CONSTRUCTION C.C.CON CONSTRUCTION
C.C.CON CONSTRUCTION

C.C.CON CONSTRUCTION
C.C.CON CONSTRUCTION
C.C.CON CONSTRUCTION

The next image shows us the dwelling under construction. However, we're able to see the overall structure and shape emerging, which displays character, charm and plenty of inviting areas to relax or entertain.

2. A modern, light and airy abode

Quincho Acequias, CUMPA CUMPA Rustic style living room
CUMPA

CUMPA
CUMPA
CUMPA

One of the most interesting houses we have seen, this glass-clad abode offers plenty of light-filled interiors that make the most of the striking scenery. We're really interested to see how this dwelling takes shape, let's take a peek below…

The home's brick walls in progress

Quincho Acequias, CUMPA CUMPA Rustic style garden
CUMPA

CUMPA
CUMPA
CUMPA

Here we see the dwelling in progress, with the glazing yet to be installed, and the brick walls constructed. This image also shows the overall form of the roof and awning. 

What the house will look like once it's complete

Quincho Acequias, CUMPA CUMPA
CUMPA

CUMPA
CUMPA
CUMPA

Here is another 3D render of the dwelling prior to its construction. The emphasis is on airiness and comfort, with a stylish swimming pool that offers a wonderful place to rest and relax. 

3. An eye-catching two-storey dwelling

CASA WM, Amalgama Arquitectura Amalgama Arquitectura Modern houses
Amalgama Arquitectura

Amalgama Arquitectura
Amalgama Arquitectura
Amalgama Arquitectura

Colourful and intriguing, this structure provides two-storeys of comfortable living space, all tucked beautifully into a compact and eye-catching package. The cantilevered top-storey hangs over the front fence, while the lower-storey provides the majority of living space. 

Watching the top level being constructed

CASA WM, Amalgama Arquitectura Amalgama Arquitectura Modern houses
Amalgama Arquitectura

Amalgama Arquitectura
Amalgama Arquitectura
Amalgama Arquitectura

In this next image we see the cantilevered portion of the structure being constructed and coated. The walls are made of red brick, while the plaster goes on second to complete the sleek look that we see in the original 3D render. 

The finished product

CASA WM, Amalgama Arquitectura Amalgama Arquitectura Modern houses
Amalgama Arquitectura

Amalgama Arquitectura
Amalgama Arquitectura
Amalgama Arquitectura

Here we see the final product, with the creatively coloured walls. This dwelling looks exactly like the architect's original 3D render, and offers its occupants a wonderfully inventive abode.

4. A home built from recycled shipping containers

相思埔民宿, 貳工箱造 H2 Box Design 貳工箱造 H2 Box Design Eclectic style bars & clubs Hotels
貳工箱造 H2 Box Design

貳工箱造 H2 Box Design
貳工箱造 H2 Box Design
貳工箱造 H2 Box Design

With a combined area of 62 square metres, this container ship house is brilliantly sustainable, good to the environment and offers its occupants and eco-friendly residence.

Arranging the containers

相思埔民宿, 貳工箱造 H2 Box Design 貳工箱造 H2 Box Design Eclectic style bars & clubs Hotels
貳工箱造 H2 Box Design

貳工箱造 H2 Box Design
貳工箱造 H2 Box Design
貳工箱造 H2 Box Design

The containers are being arranged in this image, bringing together the final shape and structure of the dwelling. Utilising these containers saves them from ending up in landfill, while re-purposing them to provide low-cost housing.

The completed residence

相思埔民宿, 貳工箱造 H2 Box Design 貳工箱造 H2 Box Design Eclectic style bars & clubs Hotels
貳工箱造 H2 Box Design

貳工箱造 H2 Box Design
貳工箱造 H2 Box Design
貳工箱造 H2 Box Design

The final result is almost unrecognisable, and instead of looking like 4 assembled shipping containers, they appear as a contemporary, architecturally designed house.

Did you enjoy these homes? If you'd like more, check out: 14 beautiful rendered homes you could build for yourself

How this simple timber prefab was built in a flash
Which house is your favourite? Add your selection below!

