4 charming modern homes from design to construction

Building a home from scratch is no easy feat! One of the most important factors is your design and plan. You will need a draft, and often to get this, you'll require an expert or professional. Architectural designs are often planned and drafted in 3D renders before they are built. This allows the owner to visualise their structure before it is actually erected. It's often extremely interesting to see how these 3D images actually turn out once they're complete.
Today we're going to show you! We've collated 4 different projects, and taken a look at their before and after images. If you're planning your own home, or would like to see how some of these dwellings have been planned and undertaken, read on below!
Our first property is definitely going to elicit a few feelings of envy! Replete with a white timber-clad exterior this family abode is classic, classy and boasts country style sophistication.
Let's see what it looks like in real life…
The next image shows us the dwelling under construction. However, we're able to see the overall structure and shape emerging, which displays character, charm and plenty of inviting areas to relax or entertain.
One of the most interesting houses we have seen, this glass-clad abode offers plenty of light-filled interiors that make the most of the striking scenery. We're really interested to see how this dwelling takes shape, let's take a peek below…
Here we see the dwelling in progress, with the glazing yet to be installed, and the brick walls constructed. This image also shows the overall form of the roof and awning.
Here is another 3D render of the dwelling prior to its construction. The emphasis is on airiness and comfort, with a stylish swimming pool that offers a wonderful place to rest and relax.
Colourful and intriguing, this structure provides two-storeys of comfortable living space, all tucked beautifully into a compact and eye-catching package. The cantilevered top-storey hangs over the front fence, while the lower-storey provides the majority of living space.
In this next image we see the cantilevered portion of the structure being constructed and coated. The walls are made of red brick, while the plaster goes on second to complete the sleek look that we see in the original 3D render.
Here we see the final product, with the creatively coloured walls. This dwelling looks exactly like the architect's original 3D render, and offers its occupants a wonderfully inventive abode.
With a combined area of 62 square metres, this container ship house is brilliantly sustainable, good to the environment and offers its occupants and eco-friendly residence.
The containers are being arranged in this image, bringing together the final shape and structure of the dwelling. Utilising these containers saves them from ending up in landfill, while re-purposing them to provide low-cost housing.
The final result is almost unrecognisable, and instead of looking like 4 assembled shipping containers, they appear as a contemporary, architecturally designed house.
