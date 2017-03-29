24 charming two-storey homes you'll wish were yours

Are you planning a new home and require a few tips, tricks or ideas? Today on homify we're going to take a look at 24 original and unique two-storey buildings that are sure to impress and inspire. Two-storey homes allow individuals to enhance and enlarge their floor plan, while making the most of a compact plot or narrow plot.

Convenient and versatile, these dwellings are definitely going to show you that new homes can be designed and built in interesting and unique ways. Let's take a look below…