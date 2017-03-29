Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

24 charming two-storey homes you'll wish were yours

press profile homify press profile homify
homify Minimalist houses Marble White
Loading admin actions …

Are you planning a new home and require a few tips, tricks or ideas? Today on homify we're going to take a look at 24 original and unique two-storey buildings that are sure to impress and inspire. Two-storey homes allow individuals to enhance and enlarge their floor plan, while making the most of a compact plot or narrow plot. 

Convenient and versatile, these dwellings are definitely going to show you that new homes can be designed and built in interesting and unique ways. Let's take a look below…

1. This gorgeously traditional two-storey home offers a homely and somewhat rustic aesthetic. With an added garage this is perfect for a family!

Ponte Seca, Angelica Hoffmann Arquitetura e Interiores Angelica Hoffmann Arquitetura e Interiores Modern houses
Angelica Hoffmann Arquitetura e Interiores

Angelica Hoffmann Arquitetura e Interiores
Angelica Hoffmann Arquitetura e Interiores
Angelica Hoffmann Arquitetura e Interiores

2. Sustainable and unique, this green home is perfect for a narrow plot, and blends in beautifully with the environment.

Loft Sustentável - Ambiente da Casa Cor SC 2015, Studium Saut Arte & Interiores Studium Saut Arte & Interiores Modern houses
Studium Saut Arte &amp; Interiores

Studium Saut Arte & Interiores
Studium Saut Arte &amp; Interiores
Studium Saut Arte & Interiores

3. Spacious and attention-grabbing, this next property is ideal for those who like to impress!

homify Minimalist houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

4. A clean white exterior ensures this next dwelling feels romantic, inviting, sleek and chic.

Casa G+M, ANDRÉ PACHECO ARQUITETURA ANDRÉ PACHECO ARQUITETURA
ANDRÉ PACHECO ARQUITETURA

ANDRÉ PACHECO ARQUITETURA
ANDRÉ PACHECO ARQUITETURA
ANDRÉ PACHECO ARQUITETURA

5. A combination of grey hues, this interesting dwelling offers a monochromatic approach to two-storey house design. However, the property is provided a sense of warmth thanks to the large timber front door that oozes appeal and allure.

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you like this house design and want a few tips to create your own—find a professional here via homify!

6. A lean-to roof, along with a bright blue facade ensures this two-storey home is serene, tranquil and harmonious.

A CASA AZUL, HECHER YLLANA ARQUITETOS HECHER YLLANA ARQUITETOS Modern houses
HECHER YLLANA ARQUITETOS

HECHER YLLANA ARQUITETOS
HECHER YLLANA ARQUITETOS
HECHER YLLANA ARQUITETOS

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Imposing and structurally impressive, our next property offers a rustic touch thanks to its terracotta exterior, and exposed stone work.

House PZ Sofia, eNArch.info eNArch.info Modern houses
eNArch.info

eNArch.info
eNArch.info
eNArch.info

8. Earthy and rustic, this new two-storey property is ideal for rural life, with plenty of windows to enjoy the scenery and natural light.

homify Country style houses Solid Wood Brown
homify

homify
homify
homify

9. Steel and timber work together in this two-storey cabin home that is sturdy yet sympathetic to the surrounding landscape.

鋼構休閒木屋 homify Country style houses
homify

鋼構休閒木屋

homify
homify
homify

10. Compact and pretty as a picture, we adore the traditional pitched roof, along with the large grass area for entertaining.

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

11. Comprised mainly of timber, this unique abode works with shadow and light to create an unforgettable experience.

Casa Elena y Manuel / Elena & Manuel house, JAIME SALVÁ, Arquitectura & Interiorismo JAIME SALVÁ, Arquitectura & Interiorismo Mediterranean style houses White
JAIME SALVÁ, Arquitectura &amp; Interiorismo

JAIME SALVÁ, Arquitectura & Interiorismo
JAIME SALVÁ, Arquitectura &amp; Interiorismo
JAIME SALVÁ, Arquitectura & Interiorismo

12. This modern dwelling offers it occupants a range of gorgeous amenities, along with an eye-catching and daring facade.

Casa C+W, Arquitetando e Inspirando Arquitetando e Inspirando Modern houses
Arquitetando e Inspirando

Arquitetando e Inspirando
Arquitetando e Inspirando
Arquitetando e Inspirando

13. Timber siding doesn't have to feel boring—in this next home it allows the dwelling to fit in comfortably with the rural landscape, almost hiding the second storey within its ground floor facade.

Vivienda unifamiliar en Barrio Cerrado, JOM HOUSES JOM HOUSES Modern houses
JOM HOUSES

JOM HOUSES
JOM HOUSES
JOM HOUSES

14. Concrete and stone have been employed in this structure to impart rustic tones and elegance.

CASA MARMOL, LUIS GRACIA ARQUITECTURA + DISEÑO LUIS GRACIA ARQUITECTURA + DISEÑO Modern houses
LUIS GRACIA ARQUITECTURA + DISEÑO

LUIS GRACIA ARQUITECTURA + DISEÑO
LUIS GRACIA ARQUITECTURA + DISEÑO
LUIS GRACIA ARQUITECTURA + DISEÑO

15. Built into the side of this hill, this interesting and view enhancing home is sure to relax and unwind one's soul.

Casa no Gerês, A+ arquitectura A+ arquitectura Modern houses
A+ arquitectura

A+ arquitectura
A+ arquitectura
A+ arquitectura

16. This is one of the most beautiful modern homes that we've seen! Curved timber and stone are utilised in an original way for this next home. .

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

17. White is a wonderfully timeless, contemporary and minimalist colour for the exterior of your abode.

T-POP, 森裕建築設計事務所 / Mori Architect Office 森裕建築設計事務所 / Mori Architect Office Modern houses
森裕建築設計事務所 / Mori Architect Office

森裕建築設計事務所 / Mori Architect Office
森裕建築設計事務所 / Mori Architect Office
森裕建築設計事務所 / Mori Architect Office

18. Once again we see white paired with grey to

บ้านพักอาศัย 2 ชั้น ตลิ่งชัน, LEVEL ARCHITECT LEVEL ARCHITECT Modern houses
LEVEL ARCHITECT

LEVEL ARCHITECT
LEVEL ARCHITECT
LEVEL ARCHITECT

19. With a wide frontage and narrow depth, this property makes the most of its plot, embracing a sense of secrecy yet inviting occupants in with its white facade.

homify Minimalist houses Marble White
homify

homify
homify
homify

20. Calm and composed this two-storey residential property is sturdy and imposing.

비한재 (秘閒齋) : 숨겨진 공간속의 한적한 집, 위즈스케일디자인 위즈스케일디자인 Modern houses Sandstone
위즈스케일디자인

위즈스케일디자인
위즈스케일디자인
위즈스케일디자인

21. For something a little different, our next dwelling employs a pentagonal form, with plenty of natural light brought in through the large upper storey windows.

清田の家, 森裕建築設計事務所 / Mori Architect Office 森裕建築設計事務所 / Mori Architect Office Modern houses
森裕建築設計事務所 / Mori Architect Office

森裕建築設計事務所 / Mori Architect Office
森裕建築設計事務所 / Mori Architect Office
森裕建築設計事務所 / Mori Architect Office

22. Boasting a timber upper level, we love the way this home offers a sympathetic coordination with the surrounding lush environment.

Готовые дома, ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT Scandinavian style houses
ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT

ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT
ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT
ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT

23. This two-storey abode is a reverse of the aforementioned design, offering a top level of stark yet eye-catching grey steel.

Grillagh Water, Patrick Bradley Architects Patrick Bradley Architects Modern houses
Patrick Bradley Architects

Grillagh Water

Patrick Bradley Architects
Patrick Bradley Architects
Patrick Bradley Architects

24. Our last house is a modern take on a traditional bungalow, and employs an attention-grabbing stone facade that is timeless and wonderfully opulent.

Vivienda Unifamiliar en Tomiño, Pontevedra (Spain), HUGA ARQUITECTOS HUGA ARQUITECTOS Rustic style houses
HUGA ARQUITECTOS

HUGA ARQUITECTOS
HUGA ARQUITECTOS
HUGA ARQUITECTOS

Did you like this? Get more here: The quiet country villa you'll wish was yours

A quiet two-storey family home in Japan
Which house is your favourite? Let us know below!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks