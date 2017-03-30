A charming and modern one-storey family home

When it comes to designing and building your dream home, there's more to think about than simply the facade and design of your property. One must also consider how the residence interacts with the surrounding landscape, and design a garden that embraces the structure. In doing so, a house can feel in-keeping with the environment, as well as provide a comfortable space to live, relax and enjoy the exterior garden as much as the interior living zones.
Today on homify we're going to take a look at a fab dwelling from Poland-based architects and homebuilders Home Koncept. This property has been designed to maximise its plot, while expert landscaping allows the house to feel welcoming, lush and seamlessly integrated. Would you like to take a peek? Let's check it out below…
With a combination of white stucco and timber panelling, this property is picture perfect and sure to inspire. Walkways are included through each of the garden beds, which allow individuals to fully embrace the landscaping, as well as view it from inside the dwelling.
Zooming out slightly, we're able to see the modern white facade in its entirety. The front garden bed also presents itself, along with the brushed stainless steel light posts that offer illumination during the evening.
Furthermore, to the left of the image you'll notice the covered garage, which is located in an enviable position to ensure easy access to the interior of the home.
The entrance is one of the most impressive features of this abode. Large, imposing and long, the huge portico allows dappled light to touch the walkway, while still offering some weather protection to visitors, guests and occupants.
Thanks to the well-designed garden beds, everything surrounding this house is well-maintained and looked after. By installing recessed brick edging, the mulch and bark cover stays put, while delineating the start and finish of the planter spaces. If you are looking to create a maintained and planned aesthetic in your garden, consider smart edging installed by a professional.
The landscaping is undeniably one of the home's finest elements. Ensuring the property blends in with its surroundings, this garden is not only beautiful, but works in capturing the essence of the architecture and house design. Here we see that large windows are included next to the dining room. This wonderfully bright space is offered a selection of eye-catching elements, and enjoys stylish garden views no matter the season.
The architects have included plenty of stylish additions, features, fixtures and elements. As we focus our attention on the rear facade we see the large pergola, which offers a weatherproof area to socialise, gather or entertain.
At the rear of the home we see the exterior deck and secondary entertaining space. This is perfect for sunbaking or relaxing, quietly tucked away from the hustle and bustle of the main outdoor living zone.
Just next to the additional entertaining space we see that some of these garden beds have actually been raised higher than the rest of the lawn area. This helps create a feature for the space, as well as directing focus towards the architectural elements of the house's structure.
Lastly, we check out the other side of the house that boasts split-level garden beds. Here the retaining walls are two different heights, contributing an eye-catching look and boosting the impressiveness of the house structure.
