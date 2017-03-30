A charming and modern one-storey family home

When it comes to designing and building your dream home, there's more to think about than simply the facade and design of your property. One must also consider how the residence interacts with the surrounding landscape, and design a garden that embraces the structure. In doing so, a house can feel in-keeping with the environment, as well as provide a comfortable space to live, relax and enjoy the exterior garden as much as the interior living zones.

Today on homify we're going to take a look at a fab dwelling from Poland-based architects and homebuilders Home Koncept. This property has been designed to maximise its plot, while expert landscaping allows the house to feel welcoming, lush and seamlessly integrated. Would you like to take a peek? Let's check it out below…