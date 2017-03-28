Build your own wooden deck in 5 simple steps

Often, our homes offer corners that promise plenty of potential, but we don't know how to go about creating value in decor terms. For instance, this pretty artisan home in the French countryside got an aesthetic lift, thanks to the layered pine deck that was installed in the overgrown and unused backyard.

The artists and artisans at Etienne Bois also kept the Provencal-style doors and windows of the house in mind while constructing the deck. So come and take a look at this wonderful before & after tour to see all the steps that were followed to create a beautiful outdoor space for relaxing, sunbathing and admiring nature!