Build your own wooden deck in 5 simple steps

Often, our homes offer corners that promise plenty of potential, but we don't know how to go about creating value in decor terms. For instance, this pretty artisan home in the French countryside got an aesthetic lift, thanks to the layered pine deck that was installed in the overgrown and unused backyard.
The artists and artisans at Etienne Bois also kept the Provencal-style doors and windows of the house in mind while constructing the deck. So come and take a look at this wonderful before & after tour to see all the steps that were followed to create a beautiful outdoor space for relaxing, sunbathing and admiring nature!
Before embarking on any kind of a project, it's important to clear the space so as to get a sense of the possibilities and scope. That is exactly what the artisans did in this case, as they cleared the backyard and laid a framework of sorts with the tiles. The ground was made completely smooth since this space would hold the patio portion of the terrace.
The timber placement was one of the initial steps undertaken by the team of experts. They laid out the terrace or balcony to begin with. They took careful measurements while conducting this process so that it would match the windows and the top floor in the best possible way without causing any kind of obstruction. Much like the work that was conducted below, they ensured that the smooth texture and even layer was laid for the best possible effect.
With the help of levelled and polished timber, the artisans were able to install a solid foundation that would give maximum strength to the patio. This layer was installed next with the help of the levelled work that had already taken place on the ground. The planks and the sturdy legs were laid in an organised manner with the corners made by planks, so that there would be enough support when people walk or run on this installation.
The balcony work was completed with the help of symmetrical planks laid in a contoured form. This ensures that one can also see the beautiful elements that have been installed on the ground below. The shade from this balcony gives a soothing vibe to the patio below while the rocks laid out in a circle below can also be seen. This combination of wood and stone makes for a rustic and natural look. The pool can also be seen from here, nestled amidst the well-planned greenery on all sides.
The patio has a wonderfully neat look that is mirrored by the symmetry on the terrace. The large palm on one side has been used in the planning, along with the rocks so that it sits in a circle cut out from the wooden layer. The pool is on one side and can be reached from this deck.
