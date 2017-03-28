A quiet two-storey family home in Japan

Japanese homes traditionally have a strong natural theme. This comes through in the natural colour schemes, copious use of wood and of course, the creative approach to the relationship between the home and its surroundings. So it's not surprising that the home we will explore today is designed around the site's lovely gnarled camellia and pyrocanthus trees.

Tapo architects have created a home that will really inspire those looking to create a different sort of balcony design. The property is located in Tokyo, so it shows that there are no limits to creating a natural home—even in a big city!