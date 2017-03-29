A step-by-step guide to wood cladding your home

Have you ever looked at beautifully-clad homes and wondered how difficult of a project it would be to complete? For experienced construction teams, adding wood cladding to the outside of a property is a walk in the park, but with some handy hints and tips, we think this is actually a project that you could take on yourself.

Adding instant style, sophistication and a serious injection of organic beauty, wood cladding is a great way to make your home simultaneously stand out and blend in with its surroundings, especially a well landscaped garden, so let's take a look at the process, in detail!