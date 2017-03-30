9 dreamy home styles to inspire your next build

If you think you've seen every single possible home design out there, prepare to be proven wrong, as we have spent some time looking for beautiful, modern and slightly unusual homes to show you and we think we've really come up trumps!
Architects today are managing to continually surprise us with their amazing grasp on making the most of a space and creating usable homes that look as wonderful on the outside as they are practical inside. And not just that; they all seem to have phenomenal gardens as well!
If you are teetering on the edge of beginning a new-build project, come with us now as we show some lovely home design options!
If one-storey living makes you feel a bit older than you are, just cast your eyes over this charming home. The pitched roof really elevates the design and offers loft conversion potential, later on.
Chalet-style homes are so pretty as they have a holiday home look to them, all year round! Often making great use of natural stone cladding, we think they always bed into their surroundings beautifully. What did we say about these gardens as well? Wow!
If you like your home design a little funky and eye-catching, this amazing take on cubist architecture will definitely excite you! The simple design has been lifted through clever use of wood cladding and a heavenly combination of modern and retro motifs.
This might be a small home, but it is bursting with elegance, don't you agree? Classical design elements, such as the exterior columns and wooden pergola, have really added a lot of charm and character to a home that would have been underwhelming, if left simpler.
There's nothing wrong with a little tradition and this beautiful one-storey home proves it! A simple bricks and mortar construction, it's the addition of natural wood and a pale tiled roof that really bring this fairly standard home into the modern era and make it something to admire.
Some homes seem to be all about the garden and we totally understand that. If you are a keen tender of all things green and beautiful, you will spend more time outside than in, so a simple home, finished in neutral tones, so as to not overshadow the landscaping, could be a perfect choice.
What we love about this design is that it is so staggeringly simple, but by adding in a contrast to the white render, in the form of natural wood and peach-coloured roof tiles, there is a really dynamic and modular appearance. It almost looks like an optical illusion!
Don't let a plain boxy design fool you that it will be boring, as with some clever material choices, it will be astounding! Just look at what an impact large windows with wooden frames and slices of exposed brick has had here! You'd never call this boring!
Perhaps you need a little extra space? Well then, you need to think about a modern home over TWO floors! We love the way the height here has been amplified by the striking stone feature wall and with some creepers in place too, there is a wonderfully organic vibe going on too!
For more gorgeous home inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 14 beautiful rendered homes you could build for yourself.