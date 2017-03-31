10 beautiful Korean homes you'll want to copy

Over the last 10 years or so, Korea has transformed itself from mainstream global emulator to innovative design leader. Once known for following international trends, the country now produces its very own brand of inimitable design and craftsmanship. Here at homify we're going to today take a peek at some of the best dwellings from our Korean experts. From simple and austere to luxurious and impressive, there is something to suit every taste!

Whether you're planning to build a new home, renovate an existing one or would simply like to check out Korea's finest houses, you'll want to read on below!