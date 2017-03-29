The cute and classic home with a seriously stylish heart

If you want a family home with a stunning modern interior and a classic exterior, then you'll love the home we are about to explore today. It manages to look like it would fit perfectly in many residential communities, and yet the interior has an undeniable sense of abundance and modern luxury.

German architects Grimm Architekten have given the living room double height, installed a modern fireplace design and design lots of large openings that create lots of air-flow throughout the home. Let's have a look inside…