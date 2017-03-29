Your browser is out-of-date.

The cute and classic home with a seriously stylish heart

If you want a family home with a stunning modern interior and a classic exterior, then you'll love the home we are about to explore today. It manages to look like it would fit perfectly in many residential communities, and yet the interior has an undeniable sense of abundance and modern luxury.

German architects Grimm Architekten have given the living room double height, installed a modern fireplace design and design lots of large openings that create lots of air-flow throughout the home. Let's have a look inside…

A private urban facade

L18 | Haus auf dem Land, GRIMM ARCHITEKTEN BDA GRIMM ARCHITEKTEN BDA Modern houses
The home has a minimalist facade with a peaked roof design. There is one large window placed on the upper level for privacy. The ground floor area also has a deep awning to help shield the windows from excess heat. Each element and material has been carefully considered to help the home retain heat during winter and keep cool during summer.

The ultimate living room

L18 | Haus auf dem Land, GRIMM ARCHITEKTEN BDA GRIMM ARCHITEKTEN BDA Modern living room
The living room has been designed with clean lines of sight and one big opening leading out to the garden. This helps the outdoor area feel like an extension of the living room during summer. The dividing wall between the living room and entrance also doubles as a fireplace and storage unit for the wood. The firewood storage area adds a strong decorative rustic look to the room.

Dramatic dining room

L18 | Haus auf dem Land, GRIMM ARCHITEKTEN BDA GRIMM ARCHITEKTEN BDA Modern dining room
The double height of the living room has been emphasized by the addition of some long, low pendant lights. The black electrical wire draws the eye upwards and the chrome bulbs add to the visually lightweight modern look of the room. Note how the strong vertical design of the fireplace storage unit follows these same lines.

Sturdy staircase

L18 | Haus auf dem Land, GRIMM ARCHITEKTEN BDA GRIMM ARCHITEKTEN BDA Modern dining room
This kind of wooden staircase design is particularly popular at the moment. The combination of white and wood is always successful and here, the wooden tread adds a homely, sturdy look. It also bridges the divide between a modern and a classic look too.

A bathroom with a spectacular view

L18 | Haus auf dem Land, GRIMM ARCHITEKTEN BDA GRIMM ARCHITEKTEN BDA Modern bathroom
Bathtubs are places to relax and linger a while, so if you have a spectacular view like this it makes sense to use it! The wall is almost completely made from glass and the upper level vantage point makes it all the more private. Finally, note how the bathtub has been subset within a larger wooden shell. This definitely adds to the clean and streamlined look of the room.

Shower room

L18 | Haus auf dem Land, GRIMM ARCHITEKTEN BDA GRIMM ARCHITEKTEN BDA Modern bathroom
Shower rooms are great for making a bathroom feel spacious. They also really throw attention onto the wall tiles. This is particularly obvious in this modern shower room. It is the perfect big modern bathroom for a good solid famil home.

What do you think of the contrast between the interior and exterior of this home?

No, Thanks