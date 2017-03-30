12 super tiny bathrooms that look bigger than they are

Get prepared for some visual tricks, because today we have 12 tiny bathrooms that look much bigger than they actually are. Each is strikingly different, but there are a few key features to watch out for.

Lots of them have shower rooms instead of standard shower stalls, large mirrors are everywhere and unique, smart lighting design makes a splash. Classic tools in the bathroom designers kit are also on show such as clever use of curving lines and lots of small explosions of colour. So let's take a tour and check them out.