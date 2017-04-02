Gorgeous tropical getaway nestled in the forest

Every urban inhabitant dreams of having his or her tropical getaway. Today we’re going to be taking a peek at a gorgeous timber cabin that is cosy, delightful and welcoming. Located in Turkey, this is the perfect spot to relax, unwind or socialise.

Positioned in an ideal location, this property is nestled within a lush forest that’s sure to evoke feelings of serenity and tranquillity. Situated at the Cirali Beach Bungalow group of properties in Antalya, this sandy retreat is sure to offer a sense of solace and character.

If you’re looking to escape, we think we’ve found what you’re looking for! Read on below and take a quick tour…