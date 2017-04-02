Gorgeous tropical getaway nestled in the forest

Every urban inhabitant dreams of having his or her tropical getaway. Today we’re going to be taking a peek at a gorgeous timber cabin that is cosy, delightful and welcoming. Located in Turkey, this is the perfect spot to relax, unwind or socialise.
Positioned in an ideal location, this property is nestled within a lush forest that’s sure to evoke feelings of serenity and tranquillity. Situated at the Cirali Beach Bungalow group of properties in Antalya, this sandy retreat is sure to offer a sense of solace and character.
If you’re looking to escape, we think we’ve found what you’re looking for! Read on below and take a quick tour…
Situated in a truly idyllic location, this is the perfect spot to refresh and revive yourself. Do you spend hours upon hours in front of a computer screen? If you do, you’ll understand the need to get away and revitalise one’s eyes, body and soul. This is the place to do just that!
With wild flowers and a simple path leading up to the compact home, you’ll have nothing else to do, other than unwind and bask in the tranquil landscape.
No holiday getaway would be complete without somewhere to take a nap. The hammock sits just outside the cabin, and is a perfect spot to watch the sun go down. Alternatively, plant yourself on this seat with a good book, a glass of frosty white wine and take in the flora and fauna in style.
An outdoor terrace is ideal for many reasons. Firstly, it’s a great place to socialise with friends or family, and secondly, it makes a perfect area to eat a meal. Fancy breakfast with the local wildlife? Or perhaps dinner under the stars? This surprisingly expansive outdoor balcony and deck is great for sharing a meal, or even just relaxing with a cup of tea.
Inside the cabin, we see that the main room is dedicated to sleeping. With so much wonderful area outside, there was really no reason to add more living space inside the residence. The furniture is modern and comfortable, with a sumptuous and large bed that offers an alluring space to spend the night.
The designers of this bathroom have created a practical and austere space, with all the basics that one might need for a stay in the forest. Simple, functional and clean, it is ideal for a quick wash each morning, or a long and relaxing hot shower in the evening.
Would you like this dwelling as a weekend escape?